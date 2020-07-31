Mirzapur Season 2: Five Characters That Make Mirzapur Tv Series

- Advertisement -

The second season of ‘Mirzapur‘ has been announced. The year 2020 has also been selected for its release. A teaser of the second season of this series has also been released on 16 November, a year after the series. Fans are eagerly waiting for this web series. The biggest reason behind this is its character. Its characters have made this web series famous. Let’s know about them …

1. Munna Tripathi – Munna Tripathi is one of the most powerful characters of ‘Mirzapur’. This is a character who has to rule ‘Mirzapur’ and for this, the biggest obstacle in front of him is his father ‘Kalin Bhaiya’. Divyendu Sharma played this character so quickly that the hearts of the people were engulfed. Apart from this, his ‘O Chacha’ dialogue became very famous.

2. Tripathi – Kalin Bhaiya’s fear in Mirzapur is so much that people call him ‘King of Mirzapur’. He now wants to give this inheritance from his father to his son. In the name of the carpet, no one can escape from the carpet brother who does all the black business. Pankaj Tripathi plays Kaalin Bhaiya.

3. Guddu Pandit- Guddu Pandit is also one of the great characters played by Ali Fazal. This character enjoys killing people. It is loved, but most of all by its body. This season, Guddu Pandit has many changes to make. Which includes the revenge of the death of brother and wife.

4.Bablu Pandit- Both Bablu and Guddu Pandit are complementary to each other. However, in the first season, Babloo Pandit appears to be heavy on everything. Whether it is a matter of convincing the carpet brother or to celebrate Golu. Babloo is the only character who has fallen in love with the classic. Babloo is shot at the end of the first season. Don’t know what will happen in this season. At the same time, Vikrant Messi, who plays this character, is currently going to appear in the second season of ‘Broken But Beautiful’.

5.Bina Tripathi – One of the most underplayed but most brilliant characters of Mirzapur series is Bina Tripathi. He needs a child of his own. This carpet is Bhaiya’s second wife, who wants to get her out of the way. Bina’s character is played by Rasika Duggal quite brilliantly.

