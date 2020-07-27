Home TV Series Amazon Prime Mirzapur Season 2 Coming Soon On Amazon Prime
Mirzapur Season 2 Coming Soon On Amazon Prime

By- Badshah Dhiraj
In India, the audience is waiting for a web series the most, so it is Mirzapur Season 2, its first season released on Amazon Prime Video in 2018 so that the web series made in India changed its shape. Gurmeet Singh and Karan Anshuman has woven such a story by wrapping the hobbies and ambitions of the new boys recruited in the gangster and their gangs of Mirzapur, Ballia, Banaras and their districts in Uttar Pradesh, in a vault of violence, thrill and sex. In the form of web series on Prime Video, it was presented in front of people in such a way that people became crazy about Mirzapur. Scene-by-scene thrills and episode-by-episode performances of all the actors including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Vikrant Messi, as well as dialogue, filming at the actual location and stories of Purvanchal in Mirzapur to make it one of the best in India Popular is at the top of the web series list.

Now good news has come for the fans of Mirzapur 2. You would know that the shooting of Mirzapur 2 was completed even before the arrival of coronavirus in India. Before the post-production work started, there was a lockdown and the artists were left in their homes. Later, Mirzapur Web Series lead actor Ali Fazal’s mother died, which affected the dubbing work. Now the important actors of the film Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma have started dubbing the web series and have sent a message to the audience that the wait is going to end soon. That is, the release date of this much-awaited web series of Amazon Prime Video can be announced in two months next month. The teaser and trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 can also be released.

After Sacred Games, Mirzapur 2 is the only web series that the audience is waiting for so strongly. Why not, it was worth watching. After watching Manmohan Desai’s spice films in the past, when the directors of Rohit Shetty and Anurag Kashyap gave the masala films wrapped in reality’s gorge, in the 21st century, there was a storm at the box office. Now when the web series like Mirzapur was released in the era of OTT platform, then people liked its content very much and then the demand for web series like Mirzapur started. Many good web series has been released during the last 2 season, but have not been seen for the craze and web series like Mirzapur and Sacred Games. Now for Mirzapur season 2 as well as for Sacred Games season 3, viewers are sitting on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

A few months ago, the logo teaser of Mirzapur Season 2 was released, which was 35 seconds. It gave a glimpse of the story ahead of Mirzapur season 1. In Mirzapur Season 1, Vikrant Messi and Shriya Pilgaonkar kill Munna Bhaiya, i.e. Divyendu Sharma and somehow Bablu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) and Gajgamini, i.e. Golu (Shweta Tripathi) escape by saving lives. Here, the carpet brother (Pankaj Tripathi) kills a police officer. After this, the first season of Mirzapur ends at the turning point. Mirzapur season 1 ends in such a place that the audience is left wondering what will happen now and what will be seen in the next season? That is, the eagerness for the upcoming season in the minds of the viewers gets so dominated that their wait for season 2 starts at the same time. This is the biggest success for the creators of any web series to arouse the curiosity of the audience for the second season.

It is noteworthy that good web series like Panchayat, Patal Lok and Breath 2 has been released on Amazon Prime Video. In such a situation, Amazon Prime Corona is also preparing to release Mirzapur 2 in the crisis season, so that people will get a stock of entertainment in partial lockdown. The audience has high expectations from Mirzapur 2. The way he played his character well in the first season and revived the web series, so again the other major actors including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Talang and Kulbhushan Kharbanda Viewers also want to watch Mirzapur 2. In the coming times, we will know how Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh make the audience aware of the next season of Mirzapur.

Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

