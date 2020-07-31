Milky Way galaxy,Astronomers found a lot

- Advertisement -

Astronomers found a lot of early stars displaced by our galaxy.

The scientists believe the stars are all that remains of an early system which has been torn apart from our own world long ago.

The celebrities are so old they might be the last of their type.

The Milky Way galaxy is pretty cool. In comparison to some of the constellations that astronomers have discovered, our home galaxy is relatively”calm,” for lack of a better term. It’s not slamming into another world or chewing gum through blobs of gas and dust. It’s just kind of hanging out and doing its own thing… or at least that is the case right now.

Previously, however, researchers now have proof that the Milky Way was a small bully.

As a new study in Nature clarifies a whole bunch of ancient stars was just discovered hanging out at the fringe of our galaxy, and scientists think it is the leftover remains of an assortment of stars that was shredded by the Milky Way a longlong time ago.

After we knew that which stars belonged to the flow, we quantified their abundance of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium; something astronomers refer to as metallicity,” Zhen Wan, lead author of the research, said in a statement.

Based on this, the researchers believe they’re the last of the type, at least in this particular cosmic area.

It’s almost like finding somebody with DNA that does not match any other individual, living or dead. That leads to a intriguing questions about the audience’s history that we’re missing.”