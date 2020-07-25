Midnight Gospel Season : eager wait for release date.

- Advertisement -

After a successful season of Mid Night Gospel fans are impatiently waiting for the release of season 2.

The animated series is a combination of Duncan Trussell’s podcast and Pendleton Ward’s Adventure Time-styled animation.

It is based on the cosmic story of Clancy Gilroy (Duncan Trussell) as he produces his own inter-dimensional “space-cast” with interviewees on dying planets.

Duncan Trussell, director of the animated series in an interview told that

“If you have any magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There’s so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon.”

We can make out by this statement that makers are more than ready to make a new season.

Season 1 received positive reviews for the story, animation and graphics. An animation series with a deep meaningful topic.

The show will also emphasize, like before the core of consciousness or awareness meditation or on living in the moment matters most than whatever happens next.

Release Date

Makers haven’t announced any dates of release we only can expect it to release on 2021 or 2022. We’ll have to wait for the announcement to confirm anything.

Yet the official announcement of the series is due but it would likely take more time due to the COVID19 situation.