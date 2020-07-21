Home TV Series Netflix Midnight Gospel Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!
Midnight Gospel Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward has taken animation fans on their wildest adventure yet using his most recent show, The Midnight Gospel. Netflix’s trippy offering follows a young spacecaster called Clancy, who interviews extra-dimensional beings while their worlds expire around them in a psychedelic apocalypse… So just your standard cartoon then.

The interviews themselves are far calmer while the visuals assault your senses with a myriad of sights. Drawn from comedian Duncan Trussell’s real-life podcast, each conversation discusses the meaning of life with a clarity that is amazing and surreal.

Thanks to its distinctive outlook and that cliffhanger ending, fans are keen to see what’s next in store for Clancy, but will The Midnight Gospel yield for a second season?

The Midnight Gospel season 2 release date: When will it return on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t renewed The Midnight Gospel yet, but the answer has been overwhelmingly favorable, so expect to see more of Clancy in the not too distant future.

Season one of The Midnight Gospel first dropped on 4/20, which was smart given how trippy this series is, so don’t be surprised if season two arrives on the specific same day in 2021.

And sure, the industry is currently suffering from significant setbacks. Still, the animation is more comfortable to work on liberally, and Duncan Trussell has already recorded hundreds of podcast episodes to draw inspiration from.

The Midnight Gospel season two cast?

The Midnight Gospel featured a range of exciting guests in season one, including Damien Echols, among those infamous West Memphis Three. While it’s unlikely that past guests will return, many new voices may combine Duncan Trussell in season two, such as Supergirl actor Mehcad Brooks.

The podcast, Duncan Trussell Family Hour, started in 2013. Since then, Trussell recorded almost 400 episodes, so there’s enough stuff to fill numerous seasons, assuming that Netflix has been reviving the show beyond another outing.

The Midnight Gospel season two plot?

While the podcast conversations primarily dictate the attention of each incident they’re predicated on, The Midnight Gospel’s first season also included some philosophical storylines which culminated in what could have been Clancy’s passing.

Shortly after the police fire a gun at Clancy in the final episode, he drops into the simulator and wakes up in a new universe where he is reunited with the prior space cast guests who died. When he asked them if he too is dead, they told him to”just be here today.”

Irrespective of whether Clancy lived season one, another period of The Midnight Gospel could continue his trip, after him into the afterlife with new conversations surrounding the essence of existence.

When asked what happened at the end of the season, Trussell gave Inverse an extended, detailed response in keeping with the type of his podcasts. Here’s a brief excerpt which seems applicable to the series itself:

“So to me, in regards to the notion of extraterrestrial beings living inside a simulation or simulation theory itself, what I love about it is it invites us to ask the question: Are we real? Are we living? Is this. And if it is, how do we know for certain? And so that is my ambiguous answer to your question.”

The Midnight Gospel season 2 trailer: When can we see a Netflix promo for season 2?

A trailer for The Midnight Gospel season two won’t arrive until 2021 at the very earliest, and that is supposing Netflix renews the series soon.

Die-hard fans can get by listening to earlier episodes.

Rekha yadav

