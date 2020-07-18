Midnight Gospel Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

Netflix has yet to renew The Midnight Gospel for Season 2, according to show co-creator Duncan Trussell. His odd, emotionally-raw animation briefly took on the streaming service this spring, with eight episodes featuring art from his co-creator Pendleton Ward of Adventure Time. Now, Trussell is calling on Netflix to order a second season and asking fans to assist.

Trussell gave a meeting using Deadline about The Midnight Gospel and its Distinctive success with mature animation audiences. He wasn’t bashful about admitting that he is hopeful for a renewal, but he’s not heard. He appealed right to the audience, stating: “If you have any type of magic powers, or better yet, some connection to Netflix, provide us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There are so many more tales to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon.”

Trussell — a podcast and comedian host with a penchant for poetic speech — confessed that waiting for a word in either way is hard on him. He said that he takes solace in what the show realized up to now, reminding himself that one season on Netflix is an achievement by itself.

“There’s a writhing part of me that’s profoundly in suspense, awaiting a decision to be made, 1 way or another, and if I said that was not there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar,” he explained. “But that said, they let’s get this crazy thing! For me, it is just the wildest thing to imagine that any media would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it’s residing on Netflix forever.”

Still, Trussell attempted to hint at where a hypothetical second season of The Midnight Gospel might go without giving too much away. He made the case that the show is a literary world with lots of potentials.

“You understand, we mapped out that world, and we barely, hardly got into that planet. In that series — not a single word, not a moment — was unintentional but you are seeing. All of it connects to very big history, and a very deep storyline,” he said.

The Midnight Gospel takes Ward’s signature sublime animation further than his previous creations did, after Clancy (Trussell) through multidimensional experiences in his”universe simulator” The discussions he’s there are accommodated directly from Trussell’s podcast, The Duncan Trussell Family Hour, however, they’re discussed between supernatural beings. It covers everything from drug use to religion and death, with a couple of stops in between. The Midnight Gospel Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.