Microsoft's Your Phone app is becoming a significant new feature

By- Sankalp
Microsoft’s Your Phone app is becoming a significant new feature, namely the capacity to hook numerous Android smartphones up.

It’s possible to link one phone via the program, but Microsoft is currently testing the capacity to incorporate devices.(Microsoft’s Your)

As the tweet in the official Your Phone account explains, you can access the new functionality via the app’s settings. Still, this feature is only available to Windows Insiders (those utilizing preview builds of the program, in other words).

If all works well, it’ll roll out into Your Phone’s full release version before long.

Feature-rich
Microsoft has been working on adding features to Your Phone. If the expansion of functionality in recent times is not anything to go by, this application is seen by the software giant as a critical part of its plan going forward.

Your Telephone may be used texts from the desktop computer as well as to make phone calls, and the program has a phone display’ feature that enables for the mirroring of your screen to the PC monitor. It is also possible to turn the touchscreen of your PC into a giant digital art pad to your device. Also, yet another capacity which should come to the program long is showing the music currently playing in your handset.

There’s the ability to transfer files from the phone to PC and straightforwardly which might be from the pipeline. There’s no shortage of action on the development front for Your Telephone, that’s for sure.

Sankalp

