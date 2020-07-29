Microsoft Tries to Explain Confusing Xbox Series X Exclusives Policy!!!

- Advertisement -

On Twitter, head of Xbox game marketing, Aaron Greenberg, echoed that statement somewhat by saying that “Future 1P titles are developed for Xbox Series X first” and that “each studio will decide what’s best for their game/community when they launch.” He also noted that this information doesn’t mean that these games won’t be available for Xbox One.

To cut through the various statements released over the last several hours, weeks, and months regarding this policy, it seems that Microsoft is ultimately leaving it up to studios to decide whether or not the games they release over the next couple of years will be available for Xbox One. However, it seems that they are encouraging developers to go in that direction and still intend to make some first-party Xbox Series X games compatible with Xbox One for the next year or two.

While that sounds like a disappointing contradiction that suggests Microsoft won’t really continue to support Xbox One as much as they originally intended, we also have to account for the likely release date of these games. Remember that the Xbox Series X was reportedly supposed to be released in August before complications caused as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic forced Microsoft to change their plans. Now, we still don’t have a release date for next-gen consoles.