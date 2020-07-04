Microsoft Stores: Closing Pretty Much All Of Its Microsoft Store Retail Outlets Is a Sad, But Not Surprising

- Advertisement -

Microsoft’s recent announcement that it was shutting pretty much all of its Microsoft Store retail outlets (save for a couple of expertise Centers’) is sad, although not surprising, proceed.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a large number of stores if established shops which were popular before the pandemic are needing to shut, what hope did an unloved vanity job have, and collapse?

If you have ever been into a Microsoft Store (and most people haven’t), you will happen to be instantly struck by how similar they are to Apple Stores. This is because they were necessarily rip-offs. Microsoft saw Apple’s classy and trendy (and fashionable) Apple Stores and believed, “we can do that.”

The difficulty was, Microsoft couldn’t. Apple is a brand that has a fan base. Many men and women love Apple and its own devices (not me, I quite enjoy some of its things, but I would always choose a Windows 10 laptop above a MacBook). Using an Apple device is a standing symbol. Other folks adore their stylish design and exceptional build quality.

This has translated into Apple Stores, which are bright, roomy, and stylish shops that seem to have handled some retail alchemy while also convincing people to devote a lot of cash there.

As reported by a record in 2017, Apple Stores have a massive $5,546 of sales per square foot — far ahead of any other retailer.

It’s no wonder that Microsoft needed to replicate that. But that does not mean it should’ve.

Unloved, although popular

The problem with Microsoft is, unfortunately, the brand. Microsoft makes products, Microsoft Office, and especially Windows 10, but no one enjoys them while they’re famous.

If I did, I’ve yet to meet with someone, and also, to tell the truth, I would probably be scared. But if that love for a brand does not exist, then you are going to struggle to replicate the retail success of a rival that does have that type of appeal. (Microsoft Stores)

There are plenty of people who want to test out and possibly buy the newest MacBook or iPhone, and an Apple Store is a superb place. Does anyone feel the same way in regards to a corded apparatus — regardless of how great they are?

The product that Microsoft has that kind of brand loyalty is its Xbox consoles. I have a sense that when Microsoft Stores had been branded Xbox Stores, they could have been a lot more popular. (Microsoft Stores)

Microsoft Stores did have places dedicated to its Xbox hardware, but having a region of the shop frees up against laptops and tablet computers for companies and creatives felt odd. It managed to appeal to no one.

The Microsoft Stores ended up being empty monuments into Microsoft’s ego. They were opened in premium locations in towns — it has only a few doors down from Apple’s store, and that the Microsoft Store, by way of example, is situated at a prime place in Oxford Circus in London. (Microsoft Stores)

That is, in fact, one of the stores, alongside many other stores in prominent places around the world, which will stay open as an”Experience Center.”

I’ve got a feeling that because over opening them, it would be too embarrassing to close down those after making such a song and dance. I can’t imagine there’ll be queues.

Follower

This isn’t the only time Microsoft has tried emulating a rival and failing, because of a mixture of being late to the party, where its strengths are, also denied.

Windows mobile phones’ saga was Microsoft’s response to the iPhone and Android devices’ victories.

The Surface Earbuds look like they will be another failure of Microsoft to compete using an Apple product (the far more popular AirPods).

The lineup of devices, many of which I like, feels like Microsoft’s attempts to own premium hardware devices and iPads and MacBooks to compete. (Microsoft Stores)

Even the Xbox, one of Microsoft’s popular hardware devices, is weak when it is merely another console that can not compete with the popularity (or matches library) of Sony’s PlayStations.

All of these cases where Microsoft is following and not leading are in various degrees failures. Those who do still exist cannot compete sales-wise using their more popular competitors.

What can you do?

Know its strengths

I think one of the most important things Microsoft can do is accept – and – embrace — its successes. Its Windows, Office and providers are incredibly popular, and while none of them are’sexy’ or glamorous, they are responsible for the vast majority of money Microsoft makes. (Microsoft Stores)

They’re successful — and that should be enough, although they may not be adored. Consumers Windows 10 has when compared with macOS’s number is 1 area where Microsoft comprehensively pummels Apple.

Microsoft focuses on its strengths and should quit pursuing shiny baubles. Windows 10 has experienced several problems using updates that are dodgy lately, and I can not help feel that some of that is because it’s taken its eye off the ball. (Microsoft Stores)

Why its products are used by folks, rather than jealously eyeing up its 16, Microsoft should adopt. Focus on its core products and make them.

Be different

I’m not saying Microsoft should stop innovating, however, or trying new things. For it to do something different, However, what I’d like to see is. Rather than copying a rival, do something that they have not done previously.

It’s worked for Microsoft. In various ways, the Xbox One is a console into the PS4. It can not compete that Sony’s studio generates.

But when it does something different using Xbox Games Pass — a games subscription service which neither Sony nor Nintendo provides — provides a persuasive reason to buy an Xbox. Its prevalence means I wouldn’t be surprised if Sony and Nintendo attempt to bring out something similar (PlayStation Now does this ) – and it is a fantastic example of Microsoft top — not following. (Microsoft Stores)

Additionally, I loathed what Microsoft did with the Surface Go and Surface Go 2. These are cheaper versions of Microsoft’s premium Surface Pro lineup, and what is fascinating about these is that its rivals are not making affordable versions of their high-end apparatus. The likes of Google and Apple — in the space at least — are still fixated on releasing premium high-end, and costly machines. (Microsoft Stores)

With the Surface Move two, Microsoft is attempting something different by making a more affordable device for a lot of individuals without cutting down on the plan and build quality.

I am still thankful Microsoft made it if the Go 2 is not a victory.

So, more of this, please, Microsoft. Know your strengths, play to these, and be bold—no more expensive follies hoping to be something you aren’t.

