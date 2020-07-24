Microsoft revealed Xbox Series X game at the Xbox Games Showcase

- Advertisement -

Microsoft showed off more than a dozen new games coming to the Xbox Series X. At its Xbox Games Showcase live stream event on Thursday, July 23rd.

You can watch all of the Xbox Series X trailers that debuted during the event below in 4K resolution.

Some of the highlights include Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport, State of Decay 3, Everwild, and Fable.

Microsoft finally gave us more reasons to get excited about the Xbox Series X on Thursday. During its Xbox Games Showcase. For the very first time, we got to see blockbuster games in action on the new hardware. And most of them looked fantastic, including Halo Infinite. That is apparently twice as big as Halo 4 and Halo 5 combined. We also got confirmation. That a new Fable game is in the works from the team that makes the Forza Horizon games. And we got fresh looks at Everwild from Rare, Psychonauts 2 from Double Fine, and Destiny 2 from Bungie.

Tetris Effect is getting multiplayer as a timed Xbox-exclusive

You can watch all the new trailers and learn more about the upcoming Xbox Series X games below. Plus, every game mentioned in this article will be available on Xbox Game Pass whenever it launches.

Halo Infinite

Synopsis: When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance. The Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Enjoy a first look at Halo Infinite campaign gameplay. Captured real-time and representative of the experience on Xbox Series X running at 60FPS and up to 4K resolution.

Release date: Holiday 2020

Studio: 343 Industries

State of Decay 3

Synopsis: Watch the official announce trailer for State of Decay 3. And see what’s in store for the next chapter in State of Decay.

Release date: TBD

Studio: Undead Labs

Forza Motorsport 8

Synopsis: Witness the power of Xbox Series X through Forza Motorsport. Automotive entertainment is reimagined for a new generation.

Release date: TBD

Studio: Turn 10

Everwild

Synopsis: Everwild is a brand new IP from Rare. A unique and unforgettable experience await in a natural and magical world.

Release date: TBD

Studio: Rare

Xbox Tell Me Why

Synopsis: Play as twins Alyson and Tyler as they use their special bond to unravel. The mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices. And with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can enjoy unlimited access to over 100 great games on Xbox One and PC. Including all the new Xbox Game Studios games the day they launch.

Release date: August 27th, 2020

Studio: DONTNOD Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Synopsis: Critically acclaimed Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be optimized for Xbox Series X / 4k / 120fps.

Release date: 2020

Studio: Moon Studios

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Synopsis: A severed arm and a mysterious message lead the crew of the Unreliable to the Gorgon Asteroid. Formerly the site of one of Halcyon’s most ambitious and disastrous scientific undertakings. Now a lawless den of monsters and marauders. Wealthy recluse Minnie Ambrose tasks the crew with finding answers about Dr. Olivia Ambrose. Her mother and the doomed project’s disgraced director. But they are soon ensnared in an intrigue that will change the colony forever.

Release date: September 9th, 2020

Studio: Private Division

Grounded

Synopsis: The BIGGEST games get the BIGGEST launch trailers. And then there’s this one.

Release date: July 28th, 2020

Studio: Obsidian Entertainment

Avowed

Synopsis: Watch the official announce trailer for Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment’s next epic. First-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora.

Release date: TBD

Studio: Obsidian

As Dusk Falls

Synopsis: One town. Two families. Three decades of secrets. As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from INTERIOR/NIGHT. That explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years. Starting with a robbery-gone-wrong in small town Arizona. The choices you make will have a powerful impact on this epic story of sacrifice, betrayal, and resilience.

Release date: TBD

Studio: INTERIOR/NIGHT

Psychonauts 2

Synopsis: Raz takes a journey through the mind of a mystery brain he found in a jar.

Release date: TBD

Studio: Double Fine

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Synopsis: As a new threat emerges, so too does a mysterious new power — Stasis.

Release date: November 10th, 2020.

Studio: Bungie

Xbox S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Synopsis: The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Experience one of the biggest open-worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants, and anomalies.

Release date: 2021

Studio: GSC Game World

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Synopsis: From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning franchise Vermintide. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral 4-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium. Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer: 40,000 experience.

Release date: 2021

Studio: Fatshark

Tetris Effect: Connected

Synopsis: Tetris Effect: Connected is the original Tetris Effect with all-new co-op and competitive online and local multiplayer modes! This is Tetris like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before. An incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time.

Release date: Holiday 2020

Studio: Enhance

The Gunk

Synopsis: From the creators of SteamWorld, embark on an all-new adventure in a vast. And alien world where you’ll encounter terrifying enemies. And challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel the mystery of a forgotten planet. While saving it in the process.

Release date: TBD

Studio: Image & Form Games

The Medium

Synopsis: The Medium is a next-gen psychological horror game. Featuring never-seen-before and officially patented Dual-Reality Gameplay. That plays out across two worlds displayed at the same time. Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds. Uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw. A monster born from an unspeakable tragedy.

Release date: December 2020

Studio: Bloober Team

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Synopsis: Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will be coming in 2021! PSO2: NGS will surpass Phantasy Star Online 2 in every way, offering players limitless adventure and unparalleled character customization. The game has been redesigned as a best-in-class online action RPG experience!

Release date: 2021

Studio: Sega

Xbox CrossfireX

Synopsis: A sprawling global conflict rages between the Global Risk. And Black List mercenary factions in an immersive. And cinematic single player experience from Smilegate Entertainment and Remedy. Where will the fight take you?

Release date: 2020

Studio: Smilegate Entertainment and Remedy

Fable

Synopsis: Fable returns with a new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places.

Release date: TBD

Studio: Playground Games

Microsoft made it clear that there will be plenty more to announce later this year. But this was an impressive showing from the Xbox team. To follow Sony’s massive game and console reveal event back in June.