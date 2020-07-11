- Advertisement -

Microsoft has been aggressively buying game studios to raise its first-party games lineup, and this approach has just gotten more extreme in the lead up to the launch of its forthcoming Xbox Series X console.

According to The Information, Microsoft is currently Taking a Look at the possibility of acquiring Warner Bros… Interactive, following a report from CNBC stating that parent firm AT&T is considering selling off WB’s gaming division for around $4 billion to reduce approximately $154 billion in debt.

If true, Microsoft would combine the likes of Activision, Blizzard, Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive, that have also expressed interest in obtaining WB Interactive’s impressive portfolio of studios, including Avalanche Software, NetherRealm Studios, Rocksteady Studios, TT Games and more.( game studios)

Should Microsoft beat other buyers out, it could mean that matches from IPs such as Harry Potter, LEGO, Just Cause, Batman, Mortal Kombat and more could turn into Xbox exclusives, along with the rumoured Suicide Squad game of Rocksteady.

Of all the companies supposedly vying to get Warner Bros… Interactive, Microsoft seems like the most likely, given its desire to build a first-party lineup worthy of shooting on Sony, and also how it has more than enough cash.( game studios)

Nevertheless, the rumours of game studio acquisitions of The Information are wrong before, before an official announcement is made, so we’d take this newest rumour.