Home Entertainment Microsoft does not care if you buy an Xbox Series
EntertainmentTechnology

Microsoft does not care if you buy an Xbox Series

By- Pooja Das
- Advertisement -

Microsoft does not care if you buy an Xbox Series X, and that’s a PROBLEM…..

Microsoft is preparing to launch the Xbox Series X this vacation season alongside Sony’s PS5, but the two companies are taking different approaches to the next generation.

You wont need to buy an Xbox Series X to play the best Xbox games you are going to be able to play almost everything on PC with Xbox Game Pass or in your phone with xCloud.
Microsoft’s multi-pronged strategy might be too far for some gamers who only need to buy a new box and set it under their TV for another five to ten years.
In theory, Microsoft’s plan for another game console generation is brilliant and exciting. Rather than concentrate on a single, expensive piece of hardware that will define the next seven years of the organization’s strategy, Microsoft has made a decision to lessen the value of the Xbox console and turn nearly every smart device you own into a Xbox with xCloud.

After xCloud is fully operational, you will be able to play the biggest Xbox games in your telephone or tablet, and it will not matter if a Microsoft-branded box is sitting under your television or not. There are four pillars to Microsoft’s next-gen strategy: Xbox Series X, Xbox One, xCloud, and Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft is denying that the Xbox collection X as the most powerful video game console of all time, but will still continue to encourage the Xbox One for at least the next couple of decades.

 In reality, there apparently won’t be an Xbox Series X-only game from Microsoft or some of its first-party studios before 2022 at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Game Pass hit 10 million subscribers earlier this season, and it will continue to be the beating heart of this Xbox ecosystem for years to come. $10 a month gets you access to each Xbox Games Studio title going forward, in addition to heaps of third-party titles that will rotate in and out every month. If you don’t have an Xbox Series X or a Xbox you to play those games on, xCloud will bring them into your phone.

Also Read:   Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Unveiled In India On July 31
Also Read:   Apple Watch 6 Appears Set To Monitor Sleep, But WatchOS 7 Might Not Function With Your Watch

Sony’s next-gen strategy has one pillar: PS5.

I adore the concept of Microsoft’s next-gen roadmap, and I intend to take advantage of all the services the company must provide to play Halo Infinite through Game Pass on my PC and through iCloud on my mobile phone. My only issue is that Microsoft is attempting to spin too many plates at the same time, and lots of gamers will opt for the simplicity of Sony’s strategy.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Pooja Das

Must Read

Microsoft does not care if you buy an Xbox Series

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Microsoft does not care if you buy an Xbox Series X, and that's a PROBLEM..... Microsoft is preparing to launch the Xbox Series X this...
Read more

If you live in one of these 4 states, Dr. Fauci says your coronavirus risk is rising

Corona Shipra Das -
Dr. Fauci is especially worried about four states right now that are seeing concerning increases in positive coronavirus cases.
Also Read:   GRACE AND FRANKIE SEASON 6 RELEASE DATE, CAST, PLOT AND MORE NEW DETAIL
The latest coronavirus updates from...
Read more

Vikings Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Vikings season 7, Vikings is a TV show that is loaded with drama is set in the mid 12 or 13 century that makes...
Read more

Best Backpacks At Best Price 2020

Fashion Sweety Singh -
August is upon us and thousands of students are now searching for the best backpacks for college. While there's still a lot of uncertainty...
Read more

Dr. Fauci wants you to wear something else along your face mask

Entertainment Shipra Das -
White House health advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci urging all Americans to wear a mask along eye coverings like googles or glasses where possible.
Also Read:   Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's Snowboarding Video is trending on social media
This...
Read more

The Orville Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Orville was inspired by many science fiction films in addition to series, with star trek being its principal inspiration along with"next generation".The third...
Read more

OnePlus Nord coming this August

Technology Pooja Das -
The OnePlus Nord USA version will be released later this year, along with the OnePlus executive supported. The very affordable OnePlus phone is...
Read more

Spinning Out Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
There are hanging blades of Spinning Out Season 2, on the release. Samantha Stratton's drama series premiered with ten episodes in January 2020. And...
Read more

earth turns into a snowball with no sunlight.

Entertainment Pooja Das -
The earth turns into  snowball with no sunlight. Earth experienced two ice-age-like periods from the distant past, and researchers are not sure what caused them. Theories...
Read more

Estimated Cost For COVID-19 Vaccine

Corona Sweety Singh -
Coronavirus vaccine prices have been revealed or leaked for some of the companies at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccine research. Some pharmaceutical firms...
Read more
© World Top Trend