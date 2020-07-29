- Advertisement -

microRNA shows promise for baldness.

Researchers in North Carolina State University have identified that a microRNA (miRNA) that may promote hair regeneration. This miRNA — miR-218-5p — plays a vital part in regulating the pathway involved in follicle regeneration, and may be a candidate for potential drug development.

Hair growth depends on the wellbeing of dermal papillae (DP) cells, which modulate the hair follicle development cycle. Recent treatments for hair loss can be costly and inefficient, which range from invasive operation to chemical remedies that don’t create the desired result. Present hair loss research indicates that hair follicles don’t disappear where balding happens, they just shrink.

If DP cells might be replenished at those sites, the thinking goes, then the follicles may recuperate. A research team led by Ke Cheng, Randall B. Terry, Jr.. Distinguished Professor in Regenerative Medicine at NC State’s College of Veterinary Medicine and professor in the NC State/UNC Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering, cultured DP cells both independently (2D) and at a 3D spheroid Atmosphere.

A spheroid is a three-dimensional cellular structure which effectively recreates a cell’s natural microenvironment. At a mouse model of hair regeneration, Cheng looked at just how quickly hair regrew on mice treated with 2D cultured DP cells, 3D spheroid-cultured DP cells at a keratin scaffolding, and the industrial hair loss treatment Minoxidil. In a 20-day trial, mice treated with the 3D DP cells had regained 90% of hair coverage at 15 days. Be a candidate for potential medication development.

MiRNAs are small molecules which regulate gene expression. Cheng and his team quantified miRNAs in exosomes derived from both 3D and 2D DP cells. In the 3D DP cell-derived exosomes, they pinpointed miR-218-5p, a miRNA that improves the molecular pathway in charge of promoting hair follicle growth. They found that increasing miR-218-5p improved hair follicle development, while inhibiting it caused the follicles to lose function.

“Cell treatment together with the 3D cells could be an effective treatment for baldness, but you have to develop, expand, preserve and inject those cells into the area,” Cheng says.

So possibly you could make a cream or lotion which has a similar impact with many fewer problems. Future studies will concentrate on using only this miRNA to promote hair growth.”