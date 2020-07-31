- Advertisement -

Microbes gathered from the seafloor, which is regarded as around 101.5 million years old, were revived in a lab.

The cells were incubated and started dividing again after tens of thousands of millions of years of isolation.

The bacteria cells will be studied since they are primarily an ancient life form.

You can’t revive something that’s been lying dormant for thousands of years, let alone millions if you observe science fiction rules. Here in the real world, locating an organism that may be awakened up after being completely isolated for over 100 million years is still something of a small miracle, but that is precisely what researchers in the Japan Agency for Marina-Earth Science and Technology managed to detect deep underneath the surface of Earth’s oceans.

In a new paper published in Nature Communications, the researchers explain how they accumulated samples from deep beneath the seafloor in which sediments settled and hardened over tens of millions of years. What they found within those early sediments were cells which, against all likelihood, were capable of creating new mobile and springing back to life.

The researchers obtained the samples using a tool that pulls”plugs,” or cylindrical chunks of the seafloor sediment. When they had been accumulated, the deeper the samples were, the farther back the sediments settled. According to their location dozens of meters under the seafloor, the researchers consider the deposits to extend back as far as 101,500,000 decades.

That's an incredibly long time, and the organisms are thought to be of similar age. The scientists don't feel that microorganisms could move around in the clay deposits that made up the samples, basically trapping them and preventing cross-contamination involving the respective sections of their sample.

In analyzing the cells, they found deep inside the samples, the researchers incubated them and supplied them with carbon and nitrogen to see how they'd respond. Incredibly, the cells sprung back into action, taking the nitrogen and carbon dioxide and using it to fuel cell branches. The team decided that the cells responded to nitrogen.

Since Ars Technica points out, there are a couple of things that might have thrown things off, including potential contamination from contemporary microorganisms during sample collection. The researchers, by taking readings after sample collection and then again later, imagining that there was no difference between the two, which ought to indicate that the cells discovered at the 37, guarded against this were lying dormant there for countless years.

The scientists are confident in their judgment that the cells they found were really up to 101.5 million years old, which they were capable of being revived. "Our results indicate that microbial communities dispersed in organic-poor abyssal sediment consist mainly of aerobes that retain their metabolic capacity beneath extremely low-energy states for up to 101.5 Ma," the paper reads.