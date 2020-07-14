Home Technology Mi NoteBook 14 Review And Specifications
Mi NoteBook 14 Review And Specifications

By- Rahul Banduni
Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition and Xiaomi’s Mi NoteBook 14 will go on the market today. The versions were introduced in India, which pronounced their introduction that was worldwide.

They begin at Rs 41,999, and the two laptops arrive in five configurations and extend around Rs 59,999. Comparted in India, to the rivalry they are priced. The notebooks will go on sale through Amazon.in and on mi.com at noon today.

As part of the start deal, HDFC cardholders will find a cashback of Rs 2,000.

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Specs

Mi NoteBook 14, the version comes with a screen-to-body ratio that is 91 percent. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The device includes up to 512GB of M.two PCIe Gen 3×4 NVMe SSD storage and 8GB DDR4 RAM operating at 2666MHz.

Underneath the hood, i5 or i7 Gen Intel chips powers the Horizon Edition. You receive 2GB Nvidia MX350 GPU, which can be among the graphics cards offered for apparatus that are compact and in the price point. The notebook runs on Windows 10 Home Edition. Characteristics include Mi unlock to authenticate users using a Share to move files.

A 46Wh battery also supports rapid charging that could take the notebook from 0 to 50 percent in a little over thirty minutes. There is also a USB Type-C interface (i7 just ). Other interfaces include 2 x Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, plus a combo sound jack. You’ll come bundled in the box, although There’s not any webcam on the Horizon Edition.

NoteBook 14 Specs

The vanilla Mi Notebook 14 has an almost pair of specs like the Horizon, but with a few alterations. All these are powered and comes with Nvidia MX250 GPU or integrated Intel Iris UHD620 images, based on. It houses around 512GB SATA SSD storage.

The port selection comprises two USB 3.1 Type-A interfaces, an HDMI 1.4b connector, a DC power inside, a 3.55millimeter combo jack, and a USB 2.0 port. Additionally, it will come.

Rahul Banduni

