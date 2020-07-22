Messiah Season 2: Release Date Reasons For Cancellation Why Netflix Cancelled The Show?

- Advertisement -

A series revolving about Jesus Christ, which has made it to be the most controversial show on Netflix has been canceled just following the release of its season, Messiah premiered on January 1, 2020, and has gained tremendous popularity amongst the audience, it has been criticized and loved alike.

Thus, let us find out why Messiah isn’t coming for now 2.

WILL WE HAVE A SEASON 2 OF MESSIAH?

No, fans will not be getting another season for Messiah, the plot of the series revolves around a middle eastern man who’s followers promise of him being the second Isa or Jesus, he’s known by the name Al-Masih he has magic powers and a charismatic personality like our savior.

The lead actor of Messiah Wil Travail revealed this news on his Instagram, saying,’It’s a sad day today. I have just received information that there’ll be no season 2 of Messiah’.

This has become a bit of news for all the fans, although the makers of the series are disappointed with the decision to cancel the show of Netflix, they are up to get a plotline for year 2.

REASON FOR MESSIAH BEING CANCELED

Messiah was quick to become the most controversial series on Netflix. The audience was disturbed from the story of this show that portrayed sentiments.

Messiah worshipers called Al-Messiah as yet another name for an evil man, the show is also facing legal fees, Netflix in their defense came out with an announcement to get their audience that stated that the series is a work of fiction and isn’t promoted to hurt the opinion of an individual, faith or sect.

For today we will keep our fans updated to season 2 until then continue reading with us, that is all!