“Messiah” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and other essential details

Fans of Netflix’s series, “Messiah” might be waiting for the second season to get those mysteries solved which remained unsolved in season 1. However, it seems that they may have to wait even longer.

Created by Michael Petroni, this ten-episode series premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2020. This series revolved around a man, who due to his apparent miracles and unexplained activities is given a name of “Al- Masih” by his followers. A CIA officer investigates and tries to learn about the real identity of this man. This thriller series received mixed reviews from critics.

There is bad news for those fans that are waiting for the second season of “Messiah”. Netflix has officially cancelled “Messiah” and hence it would not get renewed for the second season by Netflix. So, let us check out if there is any probability of the arrival of “Messiah”, maybe on some other streaming platform.

When can we expect “Messiah” Season2?

The first season of “Messiah” premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2020. It had ten-episodes. When fans were waiting for the news of the renewal of series for the second season, on March 26, 2020, it was announced that Netflix had cancelled the series.

Wil Traval, who played the role of Wil Mathers in “Messiah”, tweeted, “It’s a very sad today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of #messiah. I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different.”

The second season of “Messiah” is not going to arrive on Netflix but it may arrive on some other streaming platform. However, the makers have not given any information regarding this aspect and it is nothing more than an assumption.

What can we expect from “Messiah” Season 2?

If “Messiah” arrives with its second season on some other platform, then it is likely that fans may get to know some more information about the real identity of Al-Masih and his true intentions may get revealed in the second season. Basically, the investigation of the case of Al-Masih may proceed in the second season.

Whom can we expect in “Messiah” Season 2?

If the second season of “Messiah” arrives on some other platform, its cast may include the following actors:

Mehdi Dehbi as Al-Masih

Michelle Monaghan as Eva Geller, the CIA officer

John Oritz as Felix Iguero

Melinda Page Hamilton as Anna Iguero

Stefania Lavie Owen as Rebecca Iguero

Tomer Sisley as Aviram Dahan

Wil Travel as Wil Mathers

Other actors from the previous season and new actors may are expected in the second season.

Stay with us for more updates.