Men and women, conscious of the coronavirus symptoms

Lots of men and women believe they’re conscious of all the coronavirus symptoms people commonly experience, and the CDC does record all of the typical COVID-19 symptoms on its site.

Regrettably, there’s also a laundry list of much more severe symptoms that countless thousands of people worldwide are undergoing.

One coronavirus survivor posted a widely-shared thread on Twitter that clarifies many s she and many different individuals have experienced.

One need only examine the sharp rise in coronavirus instances across the United States to see how harmful this outbreak is.

More than 3 million people in the US are confirmed to have been infected by the book coronavirus, and more than 135,000 people in the country have died.

Where case amounts are involved, many experts believe the amount of infections to be an order of magnitude greater than that already daunting figure.

Since 40 percent or more COVID-19 cases are curable, we will never honestly understand how many people in the US caught the illness.

In circumstances of COVID-19, where the individual does exhibit symptoms.

there are a handful of common coronavirus symptoms that everyone talks about most frequently.

Those are the most typical symptoms physicians have encountered in patients behind cure for COVID-19 ailments.

but there are more severe coronavirus symptoms which countless thousands of individuals around the globe have experienced.

and a number of them are downright terrifyingN+1 Foundation development manager Dani Oliver is a COVID-19 survivor who took to Twitter to shed light on her encounter with the illness.

She also sought to increase awareness of how severe the novel coronavirus can be.

The international death count of over 535,000 is a horrifying statistic that should be enough to frighten people into taking every possible precaution.

Sadly, a lot of people around the united states and around the world either are not getting the message or refuse to believe COVID-19 is too severe a problem as the press makes it out to be.

Since Oliver puts it on Twitter,”It’s not enough to not die. You do not want to stay thru this, either.”

ribbon submitted to Twitter late last week

In a protracted ribbon submitted to Twitter late last week.

explained she caught COVID-19 in March and has now been ill for at least three months with a fever as well as respiratory, cardiovasculardisease, and neurological symptoms.

During her fight with the illness, she’s also correlated with other people battling COVID-19 around the world.

who carry to online forums and support groups to share their stories and help raise consciousness.

“I am not unique,” Oliver wrote of her acute and wide-ranging coronavirus symptoms.

“Support groups have sprung up all over the net because medical science doesn’t know exactly what to do with the thousands and thousands of Covid patients that do not get better (complete and complete bulls**t, and they understand it) CDC guidelines of 2-6 months”

She continued,”The CDC is also refusing to include widely-reported.

frightening symptoms to their lists.

So here is a grab bag of what patients like me are undergoing, so you understand.”

Oliver shared a laundry list of most severe symptoms that she and other COVID-19 patients she’s come across have experienced. Here’s a portion of them, as quoted from her ribbon on Twitter:

Extreme tachycardia. My heartbeat was 160, while I had been sleeping.

Chest pain, like someone’s sitting on your sternum.

Back and knee pain just like someone’s taken a baseball bat into your chest.

Fatigue just like you have never felt before in your lifetime.

Fatigue like your body is shutting off. Exhaustion is so bad that it would often make me cry because I thought it could mean I had been dying.

GI issues, diarrhea to severe acid reflux. I had diarrhea daily for 2 + weeks.

Unbearable nausea.

blood vessels all over my entire body

Inexplicable rashes.

For me personally, small broken blood vessels all over my entire body.

For a lot of us, constant shortness of breath that physicians can not find a justification for. I’d delirium & hallucinations.

Lots of reports are tingling all over their entire body, an inner”buzzing” or”vibrating.”

One symptom was so weird that I believed it was only me, but it’s so many of us.

Waking up in the middle of the night, gasping for breath.

Tremors while trying to sleep, as somebody was shaking the bed.

There are many, many more coronavirus symptoms which Oliver goes on to describe. You can read the entire thread by clicking on the tweet embedded under.

She also shared a link to a post on The Atlantic that includes hyperlinks to several COVID-19 support classes.

This is the latest in a long line of reminders that the novel coronavirus pandemic isn’t being overblown by the media.

If anything, there isn’t enough coverage of just how severe COVID-19 can be. Wear a protective face mask every time you leave the home, practice social distancing.

and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer anytime you touch a face or thing outside your home.

If you don’t, you’re a danger to yourself and everybody around you.