Maxxx Season 1: Expected Release Date, Plotline, Cast, And More Information For You!!!

After his role in The Handmaid’s Tales, O-T Fagbenle is again with one other spectacular series. British comedy series Maxxx is coming to the States soon. Hulu has acquired the streaming rights of Maxxx from All 3 Media Worldwide.

When Is Hulu Releasing The First Season Of Maxxx?

Maxxx will stream on Hulu from July 28. Hulu will premiere all of the six episodes of the series earlier than it completes its run in the United Kingdom.

What Is The Premise Of Maxxx?

The series follows well-known boyband star Maxxx. He desires to make a comeback along with his music profession as he desires to win again his ex-girlfriend, who’s a well-known supermodel. He even desires to show himself to the world. To restart his profession, Maxxx takes the assistance of his cousin Rose, who can be his greatest fan. Maxxx tries to persuade his former supervisor Don Wild, to take him again, however Wild has different concepts. He then recruits a wannabe supervisor named Tamzin.

Who Are The Part Of The Cast Of Maxxx?

O-T Fagbenle portrays the role of Maxxx. Maxxx desires to restart his music profession and win again the love of his ex-girlfriend. Jourdan Dunn performs the role of Maxxx’s ex-girlfriend. Helen Monks is seen as Rose, who’s Maxxx’s cousin and in addition his greatest fan and stalker. The character of Maxxx’s former supervisor, Don Wild, is portrayed by Meloni. Pippa Bennett-Warner performs the role of Tamzin. Javone Prince is seen as Fortunate. Fortunate is Maxxx’s former bandmate. Alan Asaad can be part of the show.

The Team Behind The Series

O-T Fagbenle is the author, co-director, and the manager producer of Maxxx. His youthful brother Luti is the producer of the show. The director of the series is Nick Collett.

O-T Fagbenle On The Character Maxxx

O-T Fagbenle, who portrays the role of Maxxx, lately described the character as a dude who took Beyonce to the promenade. He added that for Maxxx, the reminiscence of his relationship is way sweeter than actuality.

Maxxx will return to television screens on Channel 4 within the UK later this season. The series will be accessible within the States on Hulu from July 28.