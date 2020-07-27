Home Hollywood Matrix 4: cast, release and more information!
Matrix 4: cast, release and more information!

By- Akanksha
Hospital Playlist is a South Korean drama romantic comedy television series written by Lee Woo-Jung. The show has been directed by Shin Won-Ho. Hospital Playlist is the second instalment in the Wise Life series after Prison Playbook.

Season 1 of the show was released on March 12, 2020 and aired till May 28, 2020. The show was an instant success and was rated as the ninth highest-rated Korean drama cable television. After its tremendous success, the show was then renewed for a second season as well.

Season 1 of hospital Playlist aired for a total of 12 episodes. The show aired on tvN and Netflix as well. The show has been created by Lee Myung-Han. Not only this, but season 1 of the show has also been nominated for quite a few awards in different categories.

Hospital Playlist season 2 release date

Since the show has just finished airing season 1, it will take some time in announcing the release dates for season 2. The show has already been renewed for a second season. According to our estimates, the show might be released anytime in mid-2021.

Hospital Playlist season 2 cast

We expect the cast from previous seasons to return back for another season. Jo Jung-Suk as Lee Ik-Joon, Yoo Yeon-Seok as Ahn Jung-Won, Jung Kyung-Ho as Kim Joon-Wan, Kim Dae-Myung as Yang Seok-Hyung and many other artists were a part of the show.

