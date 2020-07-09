mask requirements keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic

- Advertisement -

Restaurants across the nation are reporting a sad trend in the moment. the requirement of shutting down their businesses, at least briefly, as a result of an angry backlash from clients opposed to face mask requirements which are supposed to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

They include Hugo’s Tacos at Los Angeles, that has been using the hashtag #NoMaskNoTaco in its social networking posts.

This tendency comes as some 17 states have ceased their reopening plans due to a surge in coronavirus instances.

A mask is not symbolic of anything aside from our desire to maintain our employees wholesome.

” Accordingly, the announcement goes on to describe the taco stand’s two locations are closed so the team could”take a rest and recharge.

What’s ironic about the harassment that the company has been dealing with is that it comes as California has seen a dangerous spike in coronavirus cases that have made it one of a handful of states which are the newest COVID-19 hotspots in america .

Country-wide, the most recent stats from Johns Hopkins University reveal that almost 2.9 confirmed cases are identified to-date in the US, along with slightly more than 130,000 reported deaths.

Cases are rising to this level around the country which 17 states have hit pause in their reopening plans.

Due to his business’ closing, Hugo Taco’s proprietor Bill Kohne began a GoFundMe fundraiser that has raised more than $51,000 (of its $50,000 goal), cash which will be dispersed to assist employees right now. Regrettably, though, this isn’t the only restaurant company facing this predicament.

Mexican Fiesta at Dearborn Heights, Michigan, is another that has decided to suspend dine-in service and switch to only offering carry-out.

“Regrettably, there were numerous situations where our staff was disrespected and treated rudely.

the restaurant announced in a Facebook post.

“The protection of our clients and staff is our number one priority.

so we’ve made the difficult decision of closing our doors to the general public until further notice.”