Corona

By- Nitu Jha
Owning a mask is the most crucial action you can take to block the spread of coronavirus.

but there is only so much a cover can do if you attend a large gathering.

Most countries have rules regarding how many people are able to collect in indoor and outdoor settings.

however, people continue to split themas COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths grow.

After effectively adjusting the curve at the end of May, bringing the daily average of new coronavirus cases down to 21,000 or so.

the United States eased on closures and limitations in June and watched the situation count skyrocket consequently.

On July 16th, more than 75,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

and though we seem to have plateaued, over 50,000 Americans are still getting infected daily.

The target Speaking in Frankfort, Kentucky this weekend.

Also Read:   FDA Has Banned Four More Sanitizer Brands

‘ White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx explained that federal health officials were advocating nations with increasing disease rates to close bars.

curtail indoor restaurant capability

curtail indoor restaurant capability, and limit gatherings to ten individuals.

“We can see what’s happening in the South moving North,” said Birx. Regrettably.

there are many Americans who are flouting these rules.

especially the limits on parties.

Even when you’re refusing to adhere to any of those additional CDC.

or WHO guidelines to protect yourself and others.

restricting the number of people you come into contact could alter the trajectory of this pandemic in the US for the better.

Also Read:   Nobel Prize cancelled for first time in decades

Perhaps the most egregious behaviour of all occurred in Jackson Township.

New Jersey last weekend when police raided and shut down an Airbnb home party in a mansion.

Also Read:   Coronavirus Can Survive In Water

respect for social distancing and with no masks available

where an estimated 700 people had accumulated without any respect for social distancing and with no masks available.

Under the current executive order from Governor Phil Murphy.

indoor gatherings are restricted to 10 and outside groups to 500 individuals.

Here is what Brian Lippai, spokesman for the Ocean County Health Department.

had to say regarding the episode: It is still too early to determine what to expect, but in the meantime, it’s vital to remind residents.

— especially our young adults — that failing to stick to the mandated safety steps can have severe repercussions to a community.

We’ve come a long way in the past several weeks, and events in this way can result in severe setbacks in our efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Also Read:   The CDC Just Changed Key Information About Hydroxychloroquine on Its Own Coronavirus Site

This is simply one instance of reckless behaviour that could create a COVID-19 hotspot.

In NYC, Astoria’s Steinway Street was able to trend on Twitter when tens of thousands of people gathered to drink and party until the wee hours of the morning for a week till they were finally shut down.

And in the Hamptons, photos from a”drive-in” concert headlined by The Chainsmokers revealed that many attendees weren’t social distancing.

Also Read:   American Airlines and United Airlines have resumed selling possibly packed flights

The disease rate could have stalled out in the US.

but the hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise.

If we continue to defy the principles,.

tens of thousands of Americans will continue to try positive daily.

As of this morning of July 30th.

there have been over 4.4 million instances and 151,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus in america.

Nitu Jha

mask is the most crucial action

