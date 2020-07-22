Mash-up of ‘Mr Brightside’ and ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ theme tune goes viral on TikTok

A new mash-up of The Killers‘ classic track ‘Mr Brightside’ and the theme tune from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has gone viral on TikTok.

Created by Austin Archer, the new version sees Will Smith‘s instantly recognisable rap from the show’s opening credits sung in the style of Brandon Flowers over the instrumental from the band’s 2004 hit. Listen to it below.

@austinarcher_isyourpal##duet with @givemetheaux ##UnitedWeDance ##mrbrightside ##freshprince ##fyp

TikTok’s future was recently cast into doubt after the Trump administration announced that it was considering banning the app due to its ties with China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Americans should only download TikTok “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party”.

In other news, TikTok recently claimed the rights to Prince’s entire discography to inspire “a new generation of global fans”.

“Prince was known for breaking boundaries and TikTok has proven to do so as well,” a statement read. “With the addition of Prince’s full catalogue on TikTok, we hope that a new generation of global fans can find meaning in Prince’s music, and be inspired to create.”

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, meanwhile, recently said that he became a “shit-talker” in his early career after being influenced by Oasis. “When we first started, I used to trash talk a lot of people,” he said in an interview with Phoebe Bridgers.

“I talked about other bands. I grew up idolising Oasis, and they wrote great songs, but they were also just big shit-talkers. For some reason, I thought to gain the respect that was part of the territory.”

The Killers will release new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ next month, and recently shared a new video for single ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’.