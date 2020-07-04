- Advertisement -

According to a new report, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will resume filming in Australia in July after nearly three weeks of delays due to This pandemic.

According to the country’s coronavirus restrictions, the cast and crew of this MCU Stage 4 film will soon be forced to quarantine upon their arrival in Australia.

Shang-Chi was initially scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 12th, 2021, but Marvel has since transferred the movie back to May 7th, 2021.

2020 was shaping up to be an exciting season for lovers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before our collective reality altered. Stage 4 was set to kick off in May with Dark Widow, which, similar to Spider-Man: Far From Home, may not have progressed the general plot of the MCU, but would have filled in the mystical backstory of Natasha Romanoff. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were scheduled to debut Disney+ in August, bringing the Avengers to the small screen. But Stage 4 went to attract heroes such as Shang-Chi, into the fold, but the stunt has delayed their arrival by at least a few months.

Luckily, today, some countries have gotten the spread of this infection filming on films and TV shows coming back to life, including Marvel Studios productions. According to Deadline, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Six Rings are likely to restart filming in Australia later this month.

The first unit production of Shang-Chi was suspended in early March when director Destin Daniel Cretton decided to self-isolate due to a physician’s recommendation. He had a newborn baby and wanted to get tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of care, although he wasn’t experiencing symptoms. Marvel’s Shang-Chi test came back negative, but by the end of March, tv and virtually every movie set around the planet had shut up shop.

Deadline’s Sydney source states that Marvel is taking”careful steps” to deliver the generation back online now that the disease rate in Australia is relatively low. Cast and crew working on the film will be quarantined upon their arrival in the nation, although Australia’s borders are closed, and have been for months. “Since March 29th, 2020, all travelers arriving in Australia by sea or air must be isolated in compulsory quarantine accommodation for 14 days from their arrival, with few exceptions,” clarifies the Australian Department of Health.

Shang-Chi will be the second Disney movie to resume production during the pandemic, after Avatar two from 20th Century Studios (now a Disney subsidiary) in New Zealand back in June. Originally slated to hit theaters on February 12th, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will launch on May 7th, 2021.(Marvel’s Shang-Chi)