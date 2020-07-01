Marvel’s Iron Man VR: Release Date, Game Length And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Marvel’s Iron Man VR is among the most anticipated VR games coming to the PS4 VR in 2020.

With this kind of incredible popularity surrounding Marvel properties, like the latest Spider-Man name, its no wonder why so many are still looking forward to its release date.

The Game will put you in the shoes of the superhuman avenger, as you make your way through some of Tony Stark’s most battles.

Release Date

Marvel’s Iron Man VR is arriving in July 2020.

It was originally set to release February 28th, 2020.

It was subsequently announced that the Game would be delayed until the 15th.

The Game will be for the PS4 and will launch on July 3rd!

Story Mode Trailer

The description of the story mode for Iron Man VR is noted as

Tony Stark has retired from making firearms and rather creates technology used as Iron Man to battle evil.

After The mysterious stunt, a hacker attacks Many years Tony, since a Super Hero.

Her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost strikes Stark’s corporate places around the world, leading to a showdown and ever-escalating stakes.

Key Characteristics: Using two PlayStation® Move motion controllers** fire up Iron Man’s Repulsor Jets and blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic Iron Man equipment at your fingertips.

Face off in stakes from one of Iron Man’s biggest foes.

Upgrade tech in the garage to personalize the sleek armor and amazing abilities of Iron Man of Tony Stark.

Game Length

The programmers of the Game initially thought the campaign would take around 4-5 hours to complete.

But they revealed it took almost double that.

This could make an effort at about 8-10 hours in length.

That is an impressive length for a campaign in a VR title.