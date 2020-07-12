Marvel Phase 4: Replacement Most Uncertain The MCU Has Been Since Iron Man The Only Original Avenger Without

- Advertisement -

Iron Man is the sole first Avengers member who does not have any substitute in Marvel Cinematic Universe Stage 4. Played by Robert Downey Jr., the character kickstarted the franchise in 2008 through Jon Favreau’s Iron Man. Since then, he appeared in nine more movies, with roles at varying levels of prominence before Tony Stark’s travel was wrapped up in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Having a confirmed Stage 4 bedroom, the general public has a notion of what to expect in the MCU as it moves from the Infinity Saga. With both small and big display projects on the docket, the franchise’s potential is composed of faces that were fresh and familiar, and some are installed to replace the world’s founding heroes – except Iron Man.

Aside from culminating the Infinity Saga, Endgame also indicated the end of the road for Iron Man, Captain America (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff), leaving just Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Bruce Banner), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in the franchise in the first lineup. Still, their replacements are being set up by Marvel Studios.

Steve Rogers has officially passed the Captain America shield and mantle to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie); Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is being set up as the Upcoming Black Widow; and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will end up Mighty Thor at Thor: Love and Thunder. Meanwhile, both Kate Bishop/Hawkeye and Jennifer Susan Walters/She-Hulk will obtain their Disney+ series. This leaves Iron Man since the Phase 1 hero who does not have a replacement.

This can be an exciting selection for Marvel Studios for a couple of reasons. Iron Man is the only hero in the franchise who doesn’t have any future in the franchise. While Black Widow also died in Endgame, she has her very own standalone film en route. Meanwhile, Steve Rogers can easily variable in Sam’s arc as the new Captain America at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Additionally, it is worth noting that the particulars of Captain America’s ending are highly debated – something which Marvel Studios can revisit in the future.

Stark, on the other hand, is done. His arc is finished, with no lingering questions left to answer. Additionally, it is worth noting that throughout his journey in the MCU, he has been obsessed with the future and his heritage. When he realized that his weapons are used against the people he planned to protect, he closed down Stark Industries’ weapons manufacturing division because that is not. He wanted to make the world a better place, hoping to tinker on his technician and suits. Given this, it is a bit odd Marvel Studios isn’t setting his successor up.

There were rumors that Marvel Studios was seeking to make a Riri Williams film after an Ironheart script by Jada Rodriguez emerged in 2018 again on the List. Assuming that they intend to introduce her in the future, fans may have to wait a little while longer contemplating that MCU’s entire Phase 4 strategies are laid out, and there is no indication they’re gearing to introduction Ironheart, Stark’s successor at the comics.

Aside from Williams, there’s also Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), whom Stark personally mentored. Nevertheless, the web-slinging-hero is and ought to be his character in the MCU. The franchise has already received flak for trying this type of nature; therefore, Spider-Man should have the ability to establish himself ahead.

In hindsight, it is for the best that Marvel Studios is not rushing to substitute Iron Man. As they can focus on other personalities, there’s no need for this today. Together with Downey playing the role brilliantly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is also an understatement to state that replacing him would be quite tricky.