all of the newest Marvel movies and TV shows supposed to hit theatres and Disney+ in the future, there is 1 TV series that stands out for many reasons.

It’s WandaVision, a series that will introduce a bunch of new components into the MCU and provide us a much better look at Wanda, who is currently the most powerful Avenger.

A couple of reports have shown the limited TV series will probably be more than we initially thought. However, we still don’t have any idea once the show will hit Disney+.

This was likely to be Marvel Studios’ year up to now, but the novel coronavirus hit. Stage 4 is the first MCU stage where the narrative is told with the help of regular films and TV series. You can assert that Marvel created other TV shows linked to the movie, including Agent Carter and Agents of SHIELD, but these were not Marvel Studios projects, and they pale compared to Marvel’s movies. We are looking at eight TV series, which will be tightly intertwined in MCU Phase 4 and six films. The characters who regularly appear in Marvel films will star in such sequence that is limited, and the actors will perform our superheroes.

Disney is using the reach of Marvel movies to increase the amount of Disney+ subscribers. These Marvel shows will stream on Disney support. And Marvel will take advantage of Disney+ to inform more tales than ever before.

That is the idea. When fans get to enjoy Phase 4, However, as it stands, there’s no telling. Disney postponed the premieres of all its MCU Stage 4 films and stopped work on productions, including both TV shows and movies.

Black Widow is currently supposed to launch in early November, but if the pandemic can’t be included, it may see even further flaws. It is not all bad news, however. We continue seeing new rumors as we wait patiently to resume—the most current one concerns among the most anticipated TV shows of Stage 4, WandaVision. According to the most recent rumblings, we’re in store for more episodes than we thought.

Anthony Mackie — that plays Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, aka the new Captain America in the MCU — said that shooting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was like making a six-hour film. That is great news for what ought to be the very first TV series to strike Disney+ at some point in the forthcoming months. However, as interesting an adventure as it may be, it is WandaVision that’s easily the most exciting series of Stage 4 that has been declared up to now.

When asked about it a few months ago as Kevin Feige confirmed wanda is the most powerful Avenger. And rumors say that Wanda might become one of the upcoming villains in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Whether the news is accurate or not, we already know that WandaVision does tie into Strange 2, just like Loki.

In addition to this, WandaVision will comprise at least two exciting elements. One is the organization that will replace the SHIELD, SWORD. And another is. We have seen lots of Vision from the WandaVision set to know these things are occurring.

Add to that the fact that Vision is going to be soon brought back to life even though he only seems in the imagination of Wanda, and you end up with lots of reasons to want to see this TV series. Wanda’s brother is supposed to look in the show, as are Wanda and Vision children.

We expected the show to possess six episodes, including three which would mostly play out like a sitcom. But two reports indicate the series will have nine episodes.

It was Murphy’s Multiverse that initially reported the series would have nine episodes. The blog discovered the information in the resume of a stuntperson who did work. “I am protecting the source somewhat here, but trust me, this is definitely someone who has worked WandaVision, and I sincerely doubt they made a mistake in their resume list,” the blog said.

Later, MCU Cosmic said sources at Disney verified that the listing for episode 109 is right, which means the show will be a nine-episode limited series. To paraphrase Mackie’s excuse of Falcon, WandaVision might feel like a nine-hour movie.

That’s good news considering the Wanda rumors last year, which we heard. The show could give a more robust profile of Wanda to us than what we’ve seen up to now, and help assemble her arc. And if she ends up becoming one of the critical villains of Stage 4, then that is even better.

WandaVision

ion could help set up her transformation from hero to villain. What is also interesting is that a WandaVision plot flow recently offered us plenty of information on the way the first three episodes of the series would perform. At the moment, I told you the plot flow didn’t make sense, provided we expected the series. However, the leak fits with a nine-episode construction.

Sadly, there’s no telling when WandaVision will strike Disney+. Everything depends on how the world deals with the novel coronavirus pandemic that has been getting worse lately.