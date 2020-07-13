- Advertisement -

Many people believe they’re aware of all of the coronavirus symptoms people commonly experience, and the CDC does record all the typical COVID-19 symptoms on its website.

Regrettably, there is also a laundry list of far more severe symptoms that countless thousands of people worldwide are experiencing.()

One coronavirus survivor posted a widely-shared ribbon on Twitter that describes many coronavirus symptoms that she and many different individuals have undergone.

One need only to examine the rise in coronavirus cases across the United States now to determine how severe this pandemic is. Over 3 million people in the united states are confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus, and more than 135,000 people in the country have died. Where case numbers are concerned, many experts believe the number of ailments to be an order of magnitude higher than that figure that is daunting. We’ll never understand how many people in the US caught the disease since 40% or even more COVID-19 cases are curable.(people)

In circumstances of there are a small number of common coronavirus symptoms that everyone talks about most. They’re all listed on the CDC’s website, and there are 11 of these: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, body or muscle aches, headache, fresh loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, nausea. These are the most common symptoms physicians have encountered in patients behind medicated for COVID-19 ailments. However, there are severe coronavirus symptoms that countless thousands of individuals worldwide have undergone, and a number of them are downright frightening.(people)

N+1 Foundation development director Dani Oliver is a COVID-19 survivor who took a bid to Twitter to shed light on her encounter with the disease. She also sought to raise awareness of how dangerous the book coronavirus can be. The global death count of over 535,000 is a dreadful statistic that should be enough to frighten people into accepting every possible precaution. Regrettably, many people around the US and across the globe either aren’t getting the message or refuse to feel COVID-19 is as severe an issue as the media makes it out to be.(people)

As Oliver sets it on Twitter, “It’s not enough to not die. You do not wish to stay thru this, either.”

In a lengthy ribbon submitted to Twitter late last week, clarified she caught COVID-19 in March and has been ill for more than three months. During her fight with the disease, she has correlated with people battling COVID-19 worldwide, who support groups to discuss their stories and carry to forums and help raise consciousness.(people)

“I am not unique,” Oliver wrote of her acute and wide-ranging coronavirus symptoms. “Support groups have sprung up all around the internet because medical science does not know what to do with the hundreds of thousands of Covid patients who do not get better in the (utter and total bulls**t, and they understand it) CDC guidelines of 2-6 weeks.”(people)

She continued, “The CDC is also refusing to add widely-reported, frightening symptoms to their lists. So here is a grab bag of what patients like me are undergoing, so you understand.”(people)

Oliver shared a laundry list of symptoms that were that she, along with patients she has come across, has undergone. Here’s a portion of them, as mentioned from her thread on Twitter:

Intense tachycardia. My heart rate was 160 while I was sleeping.Chest pain, like someone’s sitting on your sternum.

Back and knee pain, just like somebody’s taken a baseball bat to your chest.

Fatigue just like you have never felt before in your life. Fatigue like your own body is shutting off. Exhaustion so bad it would frequently make me cry because I thought it might mean that I was dying.

GI issues, nausea to severe acid reflux. I had diarrhea every day for two weeks.

Unbearable nausea.

Inexplicable rashes.

For me personally, little broken blood vessels throughout my entire body.

For many of us, constant shortness of breath that physicians can’t find an explanation for.

Neurological symptoms. I’d get delirium & hallucinations. Many reports were tingling all over their body, an internal”buzzing” or”vibrating.”

Insomnia & chronic hypnic bodily jerks. One symptom weird I thought it was only me, but it turns out it is so many of us.

I am waking up in the middle of the night, gasping for breath.

Tremors while attempting to sleep, as somebody was shaking the bed.

Hey, so, I got #Covid19 in March. I’ve been sick for over 3 months w/ severe respiratory, cardiovascular & neurological symptoms. I still have a fever. I’ve been incapacitated for nearly a season of my life. It's not enough to not die. You don’t want to live thru this, either. 1/ — Dani Oliver (@DaniOliver) July 3, 2020

There are lots of more coronavirus symptoms that Oliver goes on to describe. You may read the whole thread by clicking through on the tweet embedded under. She also shared a link to a post on The Atlantic, which includes links to several COVID-19 service groups. This is the most current in a long lineup of reminders, which the press isn’t overblowing the book coronavirus pandemic. There is not enough coverage of how severe COVID-19 can be, if anything. Wear a face mask every time you leave home, clinic social distancing, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer or things outside your home. If you do not, you’re a danger to everyone around you and yourself.(people)