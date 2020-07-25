Home TV Series Amazon Prime Manoj Bajpayee's Full Of Action And Drama TV Series "The Family Man...
Manoj Bajpayee's Full Of Action And Drama TV Series "The Family Man Season 2" Coming Soon On Amazon Prime!

By- Anish Yadav
Hello Lovely People! I am here to tell you all about the Upcoming Web TV Series That’s full of drama and action with our finest actor Manoj Bajpayee, Playing the Lead Role Now. Manoj Bajpayee has a distinguished personality he can fit into every character.

The first Series released in the year 2019 was a big hit amongst the audience and it is India’s Most Watched show on Amazon Prime so far, it has gained so much popularity in and about the world hence making the audience worried for season 2 release. The season will continue to keep its viewers in a nail-biting situation awaiting the upcoming episodes.

Release Of The Family Man Season 2

If we talk about this Release of season 2 it was expected to be released in July 2020 but because of Pandemic, it got delayed so now it is expected to be published this season in October, exactly like the First Season, where the producers are aiming for the same date of release because of season 1. On the other hand, the release date of premiering the series is yet to be show and no official announcement has been made.

What is inside?

The second season will give us 10 thrilling Episodes. Like the last season, the Director Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK also steered and produced season-2.

The Cast Of The Family Man Season 2

As we said, we have the lead cast such as Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari who’s given us numerous grounds to watch the second season, the show is coming up with a new face, a south Indian Actress Samantha Akkineni who will be creating a web debut with this season and her role is still kept secret.

Aside from these, we will also have to see the same cast like Priyamani as Srikant’s Wife Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Shreya Dhanwanthery as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, Darshan Kumar as Major Sameer, Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, Shahab Ali as Sajid, Amongst Others. Let us see what new twist they are going to bring to this year with Samantha as an addition to this series.

Plot Of The Family Man Season 2

The first season was a blockbuster and the audiences can expect a continuation in the spine chiller ending of Season-1 if the resources are to be considered. The upcoming season will reveal the stress happening between what happened between Suchitra and Arvind that Night and Suchitra’s Marital Life and Srikant.

Because of the forthcoming chemical attack in Delhi, its Fate is unpredicted and what happens next will be shown in the upcoming season. Srikant’s Career will probably be at Risk since the Video viral that has the proof of the death of Kareem will be made by Kareem’s Girfriend and also the actual status of Mission Zulfiqar could be disclosed.

So wait for the exciting revelations and as per sources, this season is going to be much better and more exciting.

To know more, please Stay Safe and Stay Tuned with World Top Trend.

 

Anish Yadav

