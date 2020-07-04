Home TV Series Netflix 'Manifest' Season 3 Release Date: All We Know About the Confirmed New...
‘Manifest’ Season 3 Release Date: All We Know About the Confirmed New Season of the NBC Show

By- Naveen Yadav
Manifest has united the NBC shows that are officially coming back a year ago. On June 15, the drama about a group of plane crash survivors was renewed by the Peacock network, 10 weeks after its most recent season finale.

This is good news for founder Jeff Rake, who pitched the series as a six-season story. He told SyFy: “I pitched it, as somebody who didn’t have a prior serialized show before, with a roadmap and clear chapters along the way. We don’t always know the number of episodes we get per season, so we roll with the punches. However, the show would like to be six seasons”

Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone at Manifest, celebrated the news on Twitter, writing: “Season 3 of @NBCManifest is OFFICIAL! Thank you for your support! For this reason, we get to keep this ride and I get to dust those glasses off. Now let’s figure out what happened to utilize [sic] on that plane.”

Although Manifest is coming back for Season 3, its release date hasn’t been confirmed. Season 1 started in September 2018, while Season 2 arrived in January 2020. As such, a 2021 release seems possible–but of course, all of that will be dependent on when the series can begin shooting.

Though programs have announced they are pushing the majority of their fall shows to January 2021 NBC hasn’t supported its 2020-2021 TV schedule, and its midseason reveals to spring of that year. If this is the case at NBC Manifest Season 3 might need to wait till May 2021 before it airs.

Based on his Twitter celebrations over the renewal information, Dallas will go back to direct the cast of Season 3 (as will his eyeglasses ), as will fellow celebrity, Melissa Roxburgh.

Manifest Season 3 will follow on from the events of Season 2, which saw Zeke Landon (played by Matt Long) resurrected while a tail fin from Flight 828 was fished out of the water off the coast of Cuba, suggesting the airplane is in two places at the same time.

Explaining to TVLine this can mean for Season 3, Rake said: “Once the entire world finds out about this tail fin, that’s going to re-trigger the worldwide evaluation and paranoia about Flight 828 and its passengers. More importantly, it’s likely to lead people–and not hatemongers like the Xers, but rational minds–to conclude, in light of the evidence. .that the passengers aren’t the passengers.”

Manifest is the latest show renewed by NBC. Thus Far, the Peacock has revived American Ninja Warrior, The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the One Chicago shows, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, Making It, New Amsterdam, Superstore, This is Us and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. One of the shows canceled, meanwhile, are Bluff City Law, The InBetween, Indebted, Lincoln Rhyme, and Perfect Harmony.

Manifest Season 3 is coming soon to NBC.

Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

