Manifest season 3: here are all the updates regarding it

After the release of the two seasons, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the third season as well. The fans have already showered love on the first two seasons, so now the question is whether there will be the third season or not?

Will there be the third season of the series manifest or not?

The answer to the question is yes. As it has been announced in the year 2020 only that the series has been renewed for the third season. That can be very happy news for you if you are also one of those fans who have supported the previous two seasons and convert it into a huge success. So be happy

What About the release date?

Since season 3 has been renewed recently only, so the release will be delayed. But we do not have the exact release date for the season. So let us see when it will be released. But if we see the ongoing situations, then the release date is expected to be delayed only. The release date is likely to be pushed further to the year 2021 instead of 2020. So we will have to wait for a little for this.

What about the plot of the season 3?

As we have seen in the previous seasons as well, the series is based on the story of the passengers who have returned from beautiful Jamaica to the New York in the flight Montego Air flight 828. The story revolved around that only.

In the upcoming season as well, it is going to be continued from where it had left. So we can expect some more twist and turns in that only. Let us see what is there for us in the packet by the producers.

Who will be there as the cast for the season 3?

Many of the stars from the previous seasons are going to come back in the next season. So we can expect the new season with the old stars. Perhaps old is the gold.

