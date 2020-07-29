Manifest Season 3: Cast ,Plot ,Release date, And All you want to know!

- Advertisement -

Manifest is a supernatural drama series, created by Jeff Rake.

The series was premiered on September 24, 2018, on NBC.

Plot

After a mysterious disappear of a commercial airline. The passengers and crew suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for more than five years. The series is centred on this storyline.

the passengers begin to face the fact that their lives—and loved ones—are not the same as they were before, while they also begin to experience guiding voices and visions representing events yet to occur.

Cast

It stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long.

Season 2 was premiered on January 6, 2020. It received mixed reviews from the viewers as well as critiques.

Soon after that in July 2020 series was renewed for third season.

Season 3 Release Date

As for now it is difficult to say when it will release because season 2 was premiered on the start of 2020.

So, we can expect delay in production and post production work due to current COVID19 situation. Maybe in 2021 we will see the new season.

