Manifest Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Supernatural drama television series appeal a lot to the masses. Manifest is one such American drama television series which has been created especially for TV channel NBC. The show has been created by Jeff Rake and produced by Cathy Frank, Laura Putney, Margaret Easley, and Harvey Waldman.

The response for Manifest has been overwhelming till now. It has gained quite a lot of audience in a very short span of time and the viewers seem to increase with every episode. This proves that the audience loves watching supernatural drama series. Fans seem to keep asking for more and more of the show.

Season 1 of manifest aired on NBC on September 24, 2018 till February 18, 2019. The show was broadcasted for a total of 16 episodes and was an instant success. Season 1 of the show was watched by more than 7 million viewers in the United States itself. The reviews for the show were mostly positive. After the tremendous success of season 1, the show was renewed for a second season in April 2019 itself.

Manifest Season 2 release date

The demand for the second season of Manifest kept on increasing one the show was renewed in April 2019. Manifest Season 2 was broadcasted on NBC for the first time on January 06, 2020 till April 06, 2020. The average viewership for the second season only increased. It was watched by more than 7.5 million viewers in the United States itself. The show ran for a total of 13 episodes.

Manifest Season 3 release date

Looking at the ever-growing demand, the show has been renewed for a third season as well, in June 2020. The release date for the same has not been announced yet. But we expect the series to be available on NBC in end 2021 or early 2022.

Manifest Season 2 cast

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Jak Messina as Cal Stone and many other artists were a part of season 2 of the show.

