Made in abyss season 2: Here Are All The Relevant Details Regarding It

- Advertisement -

After the release of the first season for the made in Abyss, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the next season. Now the question arises is that whether we are going to have the second season or not.

Will there be the second season of the Made in Abyss?

Well the answer to the question is yes. As when the first season was released, in the end, it was written as to be continued. It clearly indicates that there are more parts of the series. What will be the exact number of the seasons it will be answered in the future only. But yes there will be the second season that is decided for sure.

Is there any update regarding the release of the date?

Till now it is confirmed that season 2 will be released. But if we talk about the release date then till now there are no updates regarding the same. Also if we see the current situation that is prevailing in the world there are very less chances for the release of season 2 very soon. So we will have to wait for the release date; the wait can be a little bit longer as well as seeing the prevailing situation.

Who will feature as the characters in season 2?

As there is no update till now so it will be difficult to say that who all will feature season 2. But if we see the trend and all, chances are highly likely that the stars from the previous season are going to come back. These include Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise, Namachi and Eri Kitamura.

For the new stars as well information will be revealed in the coming time. So let us see when we will get the information about them.

Is there any official trailer?

No there is no trailer or teaser till now and not any update regarding it as well. So we will have to wait for a while to have any update regarding the same.

So let us see when we will get the second season. Till then you can watch the previous season and also some other series as well.