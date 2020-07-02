Home TV Series Made In Abyss Season 2: Check Out The Release Date And Everything...
Made In Abyss Season 2: Check Out The Release Date And Everything You Should To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Made in Abyss is an anime serialized version of the Japanese manga series written by Akihito Tsukushi of the same name. The show has been directed by Masayuki Kojima and written by Hideyuki Kurata.

Kinema Citrus has published the anime version in Japan. The show has received praises from the fans since the day it was released. Season 1 of the show was a success amongst the fans.

Made in Abyss season 1 aired from July 7, 2017 to September 29, 2017. A total of 13 episodes were broadcasted in the 1st season. The TV series was licensed by Madman Entertainment, Sentai Filmworks and MVM Films.

Made in Abyss Season 2 release date.

Made in Abyss has had 2 films in the series till now. The second season Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight was released in Japan on January 18, 2019. The sequel was set to hit the screens in America on April 11, 2020. However, the plan for the same was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Made in Abyss has been a famous show in Japanese manga series. However, the show has not been released in the U.S. till now. Fans have been patiently waiting for season 2 of the show to be available. But no information for the same has been provided. It is expected that the show will be available for U.S. viewers till 2020 end.

As of now, no confirmations regarding the same have been made. For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to the latest TV shows, upcoming movies and much more.

Aryan Singh

