MacSentry: Full Analysis And More Info

Because you’ll probably guess from the name, MacSentry is a VPN targeted very much at iPhone, Mac, and users. But that’s not quite as restrictive as it looks, because the support has an app for Windows, and instructions are covering Fire TV Stick, Android, Linux, and more.

MacSentry’s community is comparatively modest, with 4 locations in the US and 27 spread worldwide. Most have been in Europe, but there are also servers in Dubai, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Africa.

The MacSentry service includes most of the qualities that you’d expect. There’s support for as many as five simultaneous connections, P2P is permitted on all servers, along with Mac-only kill switch and a community lock intention to prevent data flows.

The company does offer 24/7 email support if you have problems, although there is no ExpressVPN-like quick live chat.

Mac users also get a bonus in three platform tools: a network connection screen, drive mechanism, and battery standing program.

Rates are very fair. Monthly billing can be yours for $9.99; this drops to $4.99 over six months and only $3.58 annually. Bitcoin, credit cards, and PayPal are encouraged for payment.

Sadly, there is no free product or trial available via the website, but MacSentry will offer no questions, no fuss, no fine print’ guarantee. That’s long – providers give you 30 days – however, it’s enough time to feel whether the service will operate for you if you take complete advantage of this.

Privacy

MacSentry’s website includes a definite “no logging” statement on its front page, but experience has taught us that you can not always face it. We decided to dig deeper.

The single-page FAQ is emphatic, but only as lacking in detail: “we don’t store any logs whatsoever.”

We headed off to the brief privacy policy, which explained that some information is listed when you join –“username, internal IP, duration of this session, and the amount of information moved” — but adds that”this data isn’t retained and purged after the user disconnects as it’s no more applicable.”

MacSentry appears to be ruling out both activity and session logging, which works to us. But we’d be happier if the company followed suppliers like TunnelBear, VyprVPN, and NordVPN, and had a public audit to affirm it is living up to some privacy promises.

Installation: MacSentry isn’t only for Macs and can be installed almost anywhere

The MacSentry signup process is similar to many others — select a plan, choose your payment method (a card, PayPal or Bitcoin), and fill in your details.

Unsurprisingly, MacSentry is most comfortable to set up on Macs and iOS devices. There’s also a Windows customer, and we downloaded and installed with no hassles at all.

These are simple, although there are tutorials for different platforms. By way of example, the Android guide is fractionally over 100 words spread over a bulleted list. It might take more than with a few of this competition, although you will still figure out what to do.

MacSentry shows you a bit more information when linking than other VPN programs do

Apps

MacSentry’s Windows client has an interface you’ll figure out at a very few minutes.

The opening console invites you to pick your preferred location and asks you to log in.

MacSentry also displays its locations on a map

The client also includes a map, but it’s not a lot of use. You may scroll around, zoom in to a specific place to observe where it is; however, you still need to choose it from the map, and there are no fancy animations once you join.

There aren’t any advanced extras – zero Favorites system, no ping instances, and no-load amounts; however, there’s also nothing else to learn. The point, click and connect.

That’s the plan. For no apparent reason, after a while, the client refused to connect, although it worked most of the time. Closing and restarting it didn’t work, and just rebooting the system. That is not a complicated fix, but it is not convenient, possibly, and shouldn’t be necessary.

MacSentry has added Windows desktop notifications a welcome touch, since our last review, and you’re now alerted if the client connects or disconnects.

The Preferences panel is very straightforward, with only 3 options: to launch the client along with Windows, select the protocol (OpenVPN TCP or UDP), or conceal MacSentry’s button in the Windows taskbar.

There’s no excellent sophistication under the hood, either. MacSentry’s Windows client is a simple shell, little over a front end, which lets you select a location that uses the OpenVPN program to create and manage your relationship.

There’s no kill switch when the VPN fails to block internet access. You are left on your own.

It is not all bad news. The app sports link dropped and warns you are giving you a chance to stop what you are doing, close your browser reconnect. It’s far from foolproof, but it is far better than we with many apps (including those claiming to offer kill switches, but they do not work.)

MacSentry’s Mac program is almost as essential as the Windows offering, but it does at least have a capable kill button (and it’ll automatically reconnect.)

There is not a great deal of power here. Alright, there is barely any. But keep in mind you don’t have to use the apps to get the support of MacSentry. You can set up the service without an OpenVPN-compatible customer, how they work, and giving you control over your connections.

Performance: MacSentry may have poorly performed in our unblocking evaluations but did considerably better at our rate tests

MacSentry had not impressed us so much, as it didn’t get us into Disney +, US Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or BBC iPlayer, and the mood didn’t improve.

UK speeds were better at 60Mbps on a connection. Alright, the providers may get 10-15% more, but you are unlikely to notice the difference.

UK to US performance followed precisely the same pattern at an ordinary 40Mbps, not breaking any records, but enough.

VPN speeds may vary considerably based on where you are, so our tests conducted from a data center, and an impressive 180-190Mbps was reached by this time MacSentry.

The review ended with more positive news. MacSentry setup OpenVPN to obstruct DNS escapes and test sites showed we were adequately protected in any way times.

Final verdict

MacSentry’s Mac attention is odd, but it’s not enough to make up for the absence of features, the Windows link problems, the weak support website, and other service problems. There are more significant VPN choices listed on our committed Mac VPN guide when you Apple just.