Apple has a warning for owners of its MacBooks that value their privacy enough to install camera covers. It turns out modifications could well end up damaging the display — and it’s a widespread problem that is enough that Apple has published a service document to warn its clients of the risks.

“If you close your Mac notebook with a camera cover set up, you might hurt your screen because the clearance between the screen and keyboard is intended to very tight tolerances,” Apple writes from the record, first seen by MacRumors.

It can, since the image of a cracked 16-inch MacBook Pro over, initially published on Reddit, demonstrates. However, Apple has other motives to recommend users do not pay their cameras: “Covering the built-in camera may also interfere with the ambient light sensor and prevent attributes like automatic brightness and True Tone from functioning,” the webpage persists. (MacBooks)

“As an alternate to a camera, use the camera indicator light to determine whether your camera is busy, and choose which programs can use your camera in System Preferences.” The camera is engineered so that it can’t be activated without the index coming on, which means that you need to know if a person sneakily accesses it. (MacBooks)

If you don’t trust the engineering alternative or mandated by your employer, Apple does have a few tips to make sure you can pay for the camera without risking severe damage. You should use a cover that is”not thicker than an ordinary piece of printer paper” or, if that’s not possible, remove it before closing your MacBook lid. It’s also advisable to avoid covering the camera with anything that leaves a sticky residue, for obvious reasons.”

Why would you want to decrease by covering the camera of your laptop? It is both a privacy and security risk, open to hijacking by cybercriminals, which explains why the leader of the FBI advocated covering cameras back. If you’re worried about companies’ surveillance ability, it likely won’t help your paranoia be aware he is covered by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, too. (MacBooks)

So it is probably a fantastic idea to pay your webcam, but be sure that you do it. The cost of not doing this could be high, as the Reddit sufferer above explains. If the buyer did not have AppleCare Plus, the repair would have cost CAD 1,970 (~$1,550) and taken around fourteen days. You’ve been warned… (MacBooks)