It was face masks, and then it had been Purell. but today Lysol Disinfectant Spray has become the most difficult thing to find as people look to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

That is the fantastic news, but it is not all good.

while you can in fact order Lysol spray at the moment from Amazonprices are grossly inflated, and shipping fees are through the roof.

We usually wouldn’t share listings like these.

but we get dozens of emails every week from readers asking where they could find Lysol in stock.

Before you jump for joy, however, there are just two things that you want to know.

Lysol spray is FLYING off the shelves.

so you likely have less than an hour to purchase some now that we have let the cat from the bad.

And second, prices are grossly inflated.

and shipping charges are astronomical.

We usually wouldn’t even insure listings such as these on Amazon.

but we have been getting so many emails lately from readers in search of Lysol we can’t ignore them any more.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray has become the most difficult thing

If you’ve got a very urgent demand for Lysol spray and you are willing to pay crazy prices, this is probably your last opportunity to get it for a longlong time.

Regrettably, these prices are gouged as well, so it’s the exact same story since the Lysol spray.

In case you have an urgent need, buy them before they sell out.

If you can stand to wait patiently to find out if more reasonably-priced options pop up in the coming weeks.

but definitely wait.

Want alcohol wipes rather than paying insane prices for Lysol wipes and Clorox wipes? There are a lot of choices available on that Amazon page:

If you’re looking for something with an antibacterial ingredient that is less harmful.

there are also two distinct bestselling brands of wipes available that use benzalkonium chloride instead

Mediwiper Sanitizing Wet Wipes and Care Touch Alcohol-Free Sanitizer Wipes.

While benzalkonium chloride shown to kill up to 99.9percent of germs in addition to many viruses.

it is unclear exactly how effective it’s about the novel coronavirus.

It’s deem eligible for use by the FDA.

but that the CDC notes which it’s not quite as fantastic as alcohol in killing certain bacteria and viruses.