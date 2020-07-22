Home Entertainment Lucifer Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know More
Lucifer Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
One Of The Popular Netflix series Lucifer is series to win the hearts of the fans yet again with its new season. The release date of season 5 been verified for Friday, August 21, and the release of the season has been given the green sign. Reports have said that the sixth season would be the show’s wrap up.

Lucifer Season 6: Release Date

According to some sources, this fifth season’s release date has been verified to August 21. After months of rumours, the release of the series’ sixth season has been confirmed.

However, no release date was given by the show’s production, but season six will be outside during spring or summer next year if the speculations must be considered. Although due to the COVID scenario, the filming of season six was delayed, long since the release date of string. So that the fans can anticipate the arrival of season 6 through 2022. The news of this release of the sixth season was confirmed on the Lucifers twitter account. The tweet which read as”the devil made us do it. #lucifer will go back for a final and sixth season. Like, FINAL final.” Has confirmed season six’s probability.

Lucifer Season 6: Cast

According to several sources, the executive produces Idly Modrovich and Joe Henderson alongside the cast, which includes Tom Ellis has closed the deal for the series with Warner bros production. Then, the whole cast is expected to return to Lucifer’s final series if the accounts are to be believed. The cast would comprise Lauren German as LAPD, Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, and love of Lucifer’s life Chloe. Reports have also mentioned that DB Woodside would return as Ella Lopez as Aimee and Amenadiel Garcia. Joining them would be Rachel Harris as Dr Linda and Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza. Some resources have cited that combined with the main character, and lovers could witness faces joining the cast of Lucifer season 5 and season.

Lucifer Season 6: Plot

Initially, the season was supposed to be the finale of the series. However, the production team decided to call it. The fifth season is expected to stick to the story of Ellis Lucifer, who is unhappy and tired as the Lord of Hell. He resigns from the responsibility of being the lord and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he assists LAPD detective Chloe Decker. From the fifth season, secrets could be revealed, along with the characters that would perish. The storyline for the season was kept under wraps. Reports have said that the storyline for the sixth season will be with this fifth season in continuation. It seems like we have to wait for a little while until the sixth season’s trailer is released.

