Lucifer Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recent Update

One Of The Most Popular Netflix series Lucifer is all set to win the hearts of the fans yet again with its new season. The release date of season 5 been confirmed for Friday, August 21, and the release of the sixth season has been given the green signal. Reports have stated that the sixth season would be the wrap up of the show.

Lucifer Season 6: Release Date

As per some sources, the release date of the fifth season has been confirmed to August 21. After months of rumors, the release of the sixth season of the series has been confirmed. However, no official release date has been given by the makers of the show, but if the speculations are to be believed, season six would be out during spring or summer next season. Although due to the current COVID situation, the filming of season six has been delayed, which has extended the release date of series. So the fans can expect the arrival of season 6 during 2022. The news of the release of the sixth season was confirmed on the Lucifers twitter account. The tweet which read as “the devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final.” Has confirmed the probability of season six.

Lucifer Season 6: Cast

According to some sources, the executive produces Idly Modrovich and Joe Henderson alongside the main cast, which includes Tom Ellis has closed the deal for the sixth series with Warner bros production. If the reports are to be believed, then the entire main cast is expected to return to Lucifer’s final series. The cast would include Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as LAPD, and love of Lucifer’s life Chloe. Reports have also cited that DB Woodside would return as Amenadiel and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez. Joining them would be Rachel Harris as Dr. Linda and Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza. Some sources have cited that along with the main characters; fans would witness new faces joining the cast of Lucifer season 5 and season 6.

Lucifer Season 6: Plot

Originally the fifth season was planned to be the finale of the series. However, the production team decided to call it instead of a wrap in season six. The fifth season is expected to follow the story of Ellis Lucifer, who is bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell. He resigns from the duty of being the lord and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he helps LAPD detective Chloe Decker. In the fifth season, secrets would be revealed, and the beloved characters would die. The storyline for the sixth season has been kept under wraps. Reports have stated that the storyline for the sixth season would be in continuation with that of the fifth season. It seems like we have to wait for a while until the sixth season’s trailer is released.

