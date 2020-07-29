Lucifer season 5: Will the secLucifer season 5: Will the second half be on hold until 2021? Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot And What Are New Update?

- Advertisement -

Initially, we feel that Netflix wanted to release Lucifer season 5 in its entirety in this calendar year. Yet, everything is just a tiny bit more up in the atmosphere. The first eight episodes are airing in August.

Here’s the situation, at least for the time being — we understand as of yet that the final episodes of season 5 have not been filmed. Production was underway at the time that the health catastrophe hit. There’s no timetable as of yet as to when filming was about to restart, but we’re sure that Warner Bros. TV and Netflix will be patient. There is absolutely no reason to rush, mainly because new episodes are coming on the service next month.

Our expectation, for the time being, is that production can return to work by the end of the year — and from that point, we’ll see the final episodes of the season air. That contains one chapter. Some of the events pieced and can be edited together, but some touches will be required.

Of course, one of the strangest things about this entire procedure is that the second half of Lucifer Season 5 may not start streaming until the show is well into production on season 6. Because the authors’ room is currently open, we would not be amazed if the cast and crew went straight from filming the last episodes of season 5 right into the final season. For now, this is what makes the most sense.

Obviously, the ball is going to maintain Netflix’s court when it comes to many of these decisions…

