Lucifer season 5: Will Lucifer be jealous of Michael and Chloe romance? Star teases twist

Lucifer year 5 is happening, and lovers lost their cool following the preview of this series came. Some facets could be critical for growth, but Lucifer renewed for Season 6. So there’ll be two seasons on the card, and enthusiasts will see the travel up-ahead.

But that is not our concern we’re currently focusing on the twin Brother Michael who obtained its entry on the ground as Lucifer himself of Lucifer.

Trailer

Lucifer will probably be replaced by Michael after viewing the trailer, and he’ll do his regular. So there’s 1 thing which pops up on your head, Who’s Michael and he drifted into the life of Lucifer. Do not worry; we have all of the answers concerning the twin brother of Lucifer.

Michael

He’s just another archangel at the lineup and one of the brothers with Uriel and Ammenediel, who made their looks of Lucifer. He’s the person who conquered him and directs the armies. Following the rebellion by Lucifer, Michael stood alongside God and conquered Lucifer too. Later, a fallen angel Sandalphon penetrated a spear in his back and shot him to the pocket fact. It is theorized that he looked at the lack of Lucifer after the gates of Hell and aided their Mom to escape. He’s many abilities, such as hyper-speed super-strength, and invulnerability. So it’s going to be hard to be contrary to him and he could conquer the ruler of Hell.

But, another concept was included by us as it might be unlike others. Michael eventually becomes vulnerable just like Lucifer and will fall in love, and he and his conclusion can fulfill. However, the question is, Will Lucifer look at the season’s end? The situation of the storyline might alter they’re already excited about it, and as though he arrived there will be many problems for those lovers.