Lucifer Season 5 Trailer And Everything You Should To Know

Netflix dropped the trailer of Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 today (July 13). This came as a surprise for those Luci-fans, who couldn’t keep calm.

The official Twitter handle of Lucifer shared with the trailer and captioned it, “We know all your needs, and this year, they’re going to be more fulfilled. Flow #lucifer season 5 part 1 august 21 on @netflix (sic).”

The 1 seconds trailer, starts before Lucifer returns to rule Hell from where Lucifer Season 4 finished, using a kiss between Chloe and Lucifer. Chloe (Lauren German) tells Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) that she hasn’t been very good since Lucifer left for hell and has been immersing herself in the job and hanging out with her to overlook him.

Lucifer returns to earth when he sees Chloe in danger, but Chloe believes since he’s come back, he’s changed. Mazikeen, who had been left on earth, has to know that the devil in query is not Lucifer, however his twin brother Michael and faces Lucifer.

Michael has some bad plans, and one gets a whiff of it if he states, “I am not gonna violate Lucifer’s lifetime, I am going to accept it,” with a wicked smirk. However, how do Lucifer leave Detective Decker aka Chloe together with his evil twin? Hell’s Lord will be back on the ground for the love of life.

Lucifer Season 5 will be out in two parts. Part 1 will launch in August and the next part is going to be released.

It was stated that Lucifer Season 5 is going to be the final season but the manufacturers confirmed that the series will come back with a final and sixth season with Tom Ellis at the titular role.

The supernatural detective show revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, Hell’s Lord that relocates to Los Angeles after he’s bored of being the devil. He assists Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) in solving homicide cases.

