Home Entertainment Lucifer Season 5 Trailer And Everything You Should To Know
EntertainmentTV SeriesNetflix

Lucifer Season 5 Trailer And Everything You Should To Know

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

Netflix dropped the trailer of Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 today (July 13). This came as a surprise for those Luci-fans, who couldn’t keep calm.

The official Twitter handle of Lucifer shared with the trailer and captioned it, “We know all your needs, and this year, they’re going to be more fulfilled. Flow #lucifer season 5 part 1 august 21 on @netflix (sic).”

The 1 seconds trailer, starts before Lucifer returns to rule Hell from where Lucifer Season 4 finished, using a kiss between Chloe and Lucifer. Chloe (Lauren German) tells Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) that she hasn’t been very good since Lucifer left for hell and has been immersing herself in the job and hanging out with her to overlook him.

Also Read:   We All Know You're Watching Netflix While You're Supposed To Be Operating From Home

Lucifer returns to earth when he sees Chloe in danger, but Chloe believes since he’s come back, he’s changed. Mazikeen, who had been left on earth, has to know that the devil in query is not Lucifer, however his twin brother Michael and faces Lucifer.

Michael has some bad plans, and one gets a whiff of it if he states, “I am not gonna violate Lucifer’s lifetime, I am going to accept it,” with a wicked smirk. However, how do Lucifer leave Detective Decker aka Chloe together with his evil twin? Hell’s Lord will be back on the ground for the love of life.

Also Read:   Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know
Also Read:   AJ And The Queen Season 2: Renewed By Netflix For The Second Season! Click To know More!

Lucifer Season 5 will be out in two parts. Part 1 will launch in August and the next part is going to be released.

It was stated that Lucifer Season 5 is going to be the final season but the manufacturers confirmed that the series will come back with a final and sixth season with Tom Ellis at the titular role.

The supernatural detective show revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, Hell’s Lord that relocates to Los Angeles after he’s bored of being the devil. He assists Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) in solving homicide cases.

Lucifer Season 5 Trailer

- Advertisement -
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Catch The All New Updates

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Disenchantment is another American fantasy animated sitcom created for Netflix. The show has been created by Matt Groening. The production companies for the show...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2 : Release Date Out! Cast Shared Their Dubbing Experience everything a fan needs to know.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Mirzapur Season 2 is on its advantage of Release. Amazon Prime has started dubbing for the pair of episodes. This show's cast members shared...
Read more

Fuller House Season 5: Release Date, Cast And Read Here All New Updates

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Fuller House is an American sitcom that is broadcasted as a Netflix original series. The show has been created by Jeff Franklin. The show...
Read more

Noragami Season 3: Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Noragami is another Japanese anime television series that has ruled the hearts of its fans. Since the time of its release, it is one...
Read more

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Details About Release Date, Host and Contestants!!!

Top Stories Suraj Pillai -
Bachelor in Paradise is one of the most-watched reality competition television series.The series acts as a spin-off of the shows The Bachelor and The...
Read more

Demon Slayer kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And You Should Know

Top Stories Aryan Singh -
Demon Slayer kimetsu no yaiba is another Japanese manga series that has gained quite a following in a very short time.The series has been...
Read more

Fuller house season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Fuller House may be coming to an end, but it doesn't indicate that the Netflix show will not go out with a bang. Season...
Read more

The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
If you're a big fan of films/series constituting real characters you could root for since their flaws look so familiar in the actual world,...
Read more

Riverdale Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Shubhojeet Paul -
The American teen drama series Riverdale is ready for the fifth season in the row. It is inspired by the Archie Comics characters and...
Read more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Dates And What’ll Go To Happen In The Next Season?

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Animal Kingdom, the family crime drama series based on the Australian film of the same title from 2014. Four seasons of this series have...
Read more
© World Top Trend