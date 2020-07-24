Lucifer Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot Every New Interesting Character Revealed!

- Advertisement -

Hardly any series of urban fantasy’ genres have accomplished the popularity and achievement that Lucifer has attained. This internet series is an adaptation of the DC Comics series named The Sandman.

The character of Lucifer Morningstar is created by the three famous authors; Neil Gaiman, Mike Dringenberg, and Sam Keith. Four seasons of this urban fantasy show have now been released, and they all were successful commercially. Beginning in January 2016, Lucifer has established a loyal fan base over the years.

The story of this police procedural series is all about a fallen angel named Lucifer, who left the heavenly abode for Los Angeles. He starts living in Los Angeles and be associated with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Aside from his, the series has characters also, but, less or more, this series is about Lucifer Morningstar. Season 4 of Lucifer premiered on Netflix, and after that, fans were waiting for the next time to come.

Season 5 of Lucifer is set to come out on August 21. Here are a few of the new characters you will see in Season 5 of Lucifer.

These Characters Will Be In Lucifer’s Season 5 Charlotte Richards

The character of Charlotte Richardsknown as Mum is not new for this series. She was seen in Season 2 and Season 3 of the urban fantasy drama too. Charlotte Richards is the mother of Lucifer, and she is coming in Season 5. She is also coming from the upcoming season of Lucifer, although the nature of Eve is not new in this series. She’s the ex of Lucifer. Inbar Lavi represents the role of Eve.

Almost all of the notable characters of Lucifer will last their role in Season 5. That’s all for today. Stay tuned with The Buzz Paper for further upgrades.