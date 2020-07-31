Lucifer season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!

- Advertisement -

New Lucifer season 5 images give fans a look at each episode

Netflix has given fans a first look at what’s to come in Lucifer season 5 in the form of pictures! The very highly anticipated season premieres on the titan on Aug. 21 and now we are counting down the days! Needless to say, it’s the show we’re most excited to see in August.

The trailer for Lucifer season 5 gave us much to anticipate. With how the series has been to hell and back really, we weren’t sure what to expect. Assuming Lucifer year 5 was likely to be the last season, we were expecting the last story.

What a surprise if Netflix declared the show was becoming a sixth season! We wondered what that meant for what had been done for season 5. Our worries settled, leave it up to the brilliant writers!

In the trailer, we learned the very first set of episodes will accompany”Lucifer’s” return to Earth. But he is not his brother Michael, although Lucifer, say what? We can’t wait to learn more! Lucifer will not allow Michael to eliminate this!

Lucifer season 5, episode 1: “Really Sad Devil Guy”

Feast your eyes on this image (above) from the season 5 introduction episode! Two of our favorite Lucifer girls looking fantastic and prepared for action. Chloe seems to be hanging out with Maze a good deal, from what the trailer shows after Lucifer left, but we doubt she is not also into her work.

They are after undercover and somebody if we had to guess. They seem amazing! We adore that Chloe and Maze have remained close. Lucifer was important to both of them, therefore it makes sense they are currently relying on each other.