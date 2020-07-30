Lucifer season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

Lucifer fans were left devastated when Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer) was murdered in season three of their hit show, leaving Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) heartbroken. Now it appears she could be creating an exciting return – here is everything revealed about this for fans of this show.

Will Charlotte Richards be back in Lucifer season 5?

Tricia Helfer first joined Lucifer in season two where she performed Lucifer Morningstar’s (Tom Ellis) mother.

Called Goddess, when she made her way to Earth she took the individuality.

She had been one of the principal antagonists in year two before Lucifer used a sword to banish her.

Subsequently, she turned into her human self once more and got increasingly close to Dan.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t to be a happy ending for the pair as she was murdered by Lieutenant Marcus Pierce/Cain (Tom Welling) at the end of season three.

Fans will recall how she sacrificed herself to save Amenadiel (DB Woodside) in the heartbreaking moment.

Her destiny has been mentioned in year four when Amenadiel told Dan how she had been in Heaven.

Viewers did not think she would be seen by the following in the sequence.

Helfer will be making a return in the series although, in October 2019, TV Line confirmed actor, it wasn’t clear how she’d do this.

The celebrity has opened about her return to a Lucifer fan event organized by Megacon to raise money for charity.

By jimheath.tv, Helfer was in attendance and she gave some insight to her character.

During the interview, she revealed a whole new character although she won’t play either Charlotte or Goddess.

She explained: “It had been put out there in the media, that film, and that incident has not yet been held secretive.

“I think the fans understand there are elements of the episode which aren’t in the norm of Lucifer.

“I’m just glad to return. mom or Charlotte and I’m playing.

“I believe you are going to love the episode. Kevin [Alejandro, who performs Dan] made me laugh so hard in one scene I almost peed my pants”

Like Helfer might be coming back while it was not confirmed, it feels.

This is forecast to see all of the stars of the show play different characters apart from Lucifer and Maze (Lesley Ann-Brandt).

During the conversation, Helfer won’t be returning in year six too, and did affirm she is not back for good.

She disclosed to the lovers listening: “I am not in Season six.”

Though her co-stars Aimee Garcia and Woodside were keen for her to come back.

Woodside stated”She has to return for Season 6,” while Garcia added, “We all love Trish so never say never!”