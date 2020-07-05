Lucifer Season 5 – Release date and Cast- All you need to know

- Advertisement -

What is Lucifer about?

Lucifer is a fantasy comedy-drama revolving around Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis). He is a fallen angel who is fed up with his demanding role as the King of Hell, so he decides to become a consultant with the LAPD instead.

Lucifer has superhuman strength and invulnerability and the power to make people tell him their secret desires.

When is Lucifer season 5 release on Netflix?

There was quite a lot of wait happening. But recently however, the show’s official twitter account tweeted that Season five-part one will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 21st August 2020.

Cast of Lucifer season five?

Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar.

Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker.

Dennis Haysbert as the great Almighty and Lucifer’s previous boss.

Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez Rachael.

Harris as Dr Linda Martin, among others.