Lucifer Season 5 – Release date and Cast- All you need to know

What is Lucifer about?
Lucifer is a fantasy comedy-drama revolving around Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis). He is a fallen angel who is fed up with his demanding role as the King of Hell, so he decides to become a consultant with the LAPD instead.
Lucifer has superhuman strength and invulnerability and the power to make people tell him their secret desires.
When is Lucifer season 5 release on Netflix?
There was quite a lot of wait happening. But recently however, the show’s official twitter account tweeted that Season five-part one will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 21st August 2020.
Cast of Lucifer season five?
- Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar.
- Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker.
- Dennis Haysbert as the great Almighty and Lucifer’s previous boss.
- Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen
- Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez Rachael.
- Harris as Dr Linda Martin, among others.
