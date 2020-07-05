Home TV Series Netflix Lucifer Season 5 - Release date and Cast- All you need to...
Lucifer Season 5 – Release date and Cast- All you need to know

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
What is Lucifer about?

Lucifer is a fantasy comedy-drama revolving around Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis). He is a fallen angel who is fed up with his demanding role as the King of Hell, so he decides to become a consultant with the LAPD instead.

Lucifer has superhuman strength and invulnerability and the power to make people tell him their secret desires.

When is Lucifer season 5 release on Netflix?

There was quite a lot of wait happening. But recently however, the show’s official twitter account tweeted that Season five-part one will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 21st August 2020.

Cast of Lucifer season five?

  • Tom Ellis  as Lucifer Morningstar.
  • Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker.
  • Dennis Haysbert as the great Almighty and Lucifer’s previous boss.
  • Dan Espinoza, alongside Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen
  • Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez Rachael.
  • Harris as Dr Linda Martin, among others. 
Debarshi Bhattacharjee

Lucifer Season 5 – Release date and Cast- All you need to know

