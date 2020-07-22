Home Entertainment Lucifer Season 5 Poster And All The Much And More Update
Lucifer Season 5 Poster And All The Much And More Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The first poster for Lucifer Season 5 is here, and it’s attracted Chloe (Lauren German) and Lucifer (Tom Ellis) closer than ever before. The Fox-turned-Netflix series keeps the story of the Lord of Hell and will return for the first part of its fifth season. While much of Lucifer’s run so far has concentrated on Lucifer’s time in L.A. running the nightclub Lux, the fourth season finale threw fans for a loop when he decided to return to Hell to keep the demons therein line. Tragically this came after Chloe professed her love leaving them in a precarious place for the season.

Only last week, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Lucifer season 5, and it provided a second game-changing cast for lovers. While it’s certain that Lucifer himself will return to L.A., he will be beaten to the punch with his equally devilish twin brother Michael. Michael goal appears to be taking. Needless to say, Lucifer buffs have the season ahead of them, and it’s even more exciting this time around since it will be released in two parts.

This latest Lucifer update arrives courtesy of worldtoptrend, who released the very first poster for season 5. Equipped with all the tagline “Give in to temptation,” it reveals Chloe and Lucifer secured in a rather tight embrace. Or could it be Michael? Please test it out down below.

It certainly looks like Chloe will be enticed in Lucifer Season 5, and the trailer featured some pretty tender moments. On the other hand, the coming of Michael is bound to complicate matters once Lucifer yields (whenever that maybe). Beyond that, fans already know the fourth episode is going to be a black and white styled episode that revisits a narrative from Lucifer’s past in the 1940s. Chloe isn’t the only one upset with Lucifer’s departure. The first eight episodes of the season will arrive on Netflix and the batch on August 21.

Season 5 was initially intended to be Lucifer’s conclusion, but recent deals for Ellis and co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have led to the sixth time. Lucifer season 6 has been declared just last month, and this time it claims to be the very last adventure for the Devil and his pals. Most fans are fixated about season 5’s coming; it’s a fantastic thing a month to 27, they have.

