Lucifer Season 5: Netflix’s Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Updates

Lucifer season 5 will be released on Netflix in May 2020. However, it seems it will be postponed until further notice due to a coronavirus. Formerly, the Lucifer Season 5 co-star tweeted that the shooting was going but has been stopped due since the protection of the whole team, and the throw is a top priority.

The Lucifer series’ first season premiered on January 25, 2016. Season 2 was released on September 19, 2016, season 3 was released on October 2, 2017, and all three seasons were released on the American television channel FOX. They were published, but after that, the partnership with Season 4 and the Lucifer Netflix team started on May 8, 2019. Season 5 was supposed to start on Netflix, but it has been postponed due.

Is there some tailer for the 5th season of Lucifer?

We do not have any trailer or teaser for the show yet.

Who are all expected to return for displays renewal?

Each of the top cast from many seasons will return in Season 5. Here’s the list below-

Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar

Kevin Rankin as Detective Malcolm Graham

Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker

Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel

D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel

Tricia Helfer as Charlotte Richards

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez

Tom Welling as Lieutenant Marcus Pierce

Inbar Lavi as Eve

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen

Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice

Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin

Other Details Concerning the series –

Filming for year 5 had been happening for the past 30 to 40 days, and it was about surround mode, but the coronavirus state created a challenging situation for everybody. Filming will start when the epidemic ends so that audiences could expect a delay of at least 3-4 months.