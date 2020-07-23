Home TV Series Netflix Lucifer Season 5: Netflix’s Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Updates
Lucifer Season 5: Netflix’s Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Updates

By- Alok Chand
Lucifer season 5 will be released on Netflix in May 2020. However, it seems it will be postponed until further notice due to a coronavirus. Formerly, the Lucifer Season 5 co-star tweeted that the shooting was going but has been stopped due since the protection of the whole team, and the throw is a top priority.

Lucifer Season 5

The Lucifer series’ first season premiered on January 25, 2016. Season 2 was released on September 19, 2016, season 3 was released on October 2, 2017, and all three seasons were released on the American television channel FOX. They were published, but after that, the partnership with Season 4 and the Lucifer Netflix team started on May 8, 2019. Season 5 was supposed to start on Netflix, but it has been postponed due.

Is there some tailer for the 5th season of Lucifer?

We do not have any trailer or teaser for the show yet.

Who are all expected to return for displays renewal?

Each of the top cast from many seasons will return in Season 5. Here’s the list below-

Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar
Kevin Rankin as Detective Malcolm Graham
Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker
Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel
D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel
Tricia Helfer as Charlotte Richards
Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez
Tom Welling as Lieutenant Marcus Pierce
Inbar Lavi as Eve
Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen
Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice
Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin

Other Details Concerning the series –

Filming for year 5 had been happening for the past 30 to 40 days, and it was about surround mode, but the coronavirus state created a challenging situation for everybody. Filming will start when the epidemic ends so that audiences could expect a delay of at least 3-4 months.

