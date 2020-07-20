‘Lucifer’ Season 5: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

- Advertisement -

Lucifer is returning for half certainly one of its two-part fifth season in August 2020. Right here’s an up-to-date information to what we learn about season 5 of Lucifer on Netflix, together with what we are able to count on from the story, the episode titles, the production schedule, and affirmation that season six of Lucifer is a go too!

As you will have heard, Lucifer is Netflix’s newest revival present. It managed to pick up the show from FOX, who canceled the sequence after three seasons in 2018. The revival got here after a large fan marketing campaign to save lots of the present.

The early seasons of Lucifer were added to Netflix initially of 2019 and though the entire earlier seasons aren’t available on Netflix everywhere, season 4 premiered solely on Netflix world wide on May 8th, 2019.

There’s rather a lot to cowl for Lucifer season 5, so we’ll start with the primary full trailer for the upcoming season.

When is the release date of season 5 of Lucifer?

After months and months of ready, we lastly bought the information as to when season 5 half A (extra on why it’s break up in a bit) can be on Netflix.

The discharge date for Season 5A of Lucifer on Netflix globally is August 21st, 2020.

Alongside the announcement, we additionally bought a brief tease with the title “Lucifer’s Sexiest Moments”.

The Street to Season 5 of Lucifer on Netflix

Let’s rapidly recap how we bought to season 5 of Lucifer earlier than diving deeper into this season.

On Might seventh, 2019, the sequence was given its season 5 order. Nonetheless, it’s a bittersweet announcement because the present has additionally been given a last season order.

due to the lucifans, #lucifer‘s story will come to an finish the best way it ought to: the fifth and last season is coming to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/EvknS5AVHK — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 6, 2019

In a press release to Hollywood Reporter, Netflix mentioned: “We’re thrilled that Lucifer followers world wide have embraced this sequence on Netflix, and we are able to’t wait to provide them the massive end they’ve all been ready for.”

Listed below are some extra reactions from the solid of Lucifer on its season 5 renewal:

Ildy Modrovich who serves as the principle showrunner mentioned: “Whoop whoop!!!! Season 5 is coming!!! Thanks to our lovely Lucifamily for your whole love and assist!! And to @Lucifer Netflix for being the very best companions EVER!! It’s our last season so we’re planning to make it COUNT!!”

Joe Henderson who serves because the co-showrunner mentioned this: “The followers introduced us again to life. Now, we get to complete our story on our phrases. Can’t look forward to you guys to see what’s in retailer!”

Tom Ellis had this to say: “Properly look what occurred! A fifth and last season of #Lucifer is coming to @Lucifer Netflix thanks to all you loyal #lucifans for watching…now let’s finish this factor correctly”

What’s the production standing of Lucifer season 5?

Present production: Scheduled to restart for season 5b in October 2020 (Final up to date: June 2020)

In late June 2019, Ildy took to Twitter to substantiate that they’re heading again to the author’s room in July 2019. On July 12th, 2019 we bought a photograph from the whole crew again within the author’s room.

In early September 2019, Netflix introduced that season 5 had begun filming. The information was accompanied by a picture with the vast majority of the solid lined up within the first desk learn. Filming passed off from September sixth, 2019 onwards.

In December 2019, that they had accomplished the desk learn for episode 9. We consider that’ll be the ultimate episode of half one for Lucifer given the actual fact its episode identify features a spoiler and the actual fact the writers and solid have each mentioned how emotional the episode is.

Simply completed the desk learn for episode 509 of #Lucifer. I’m so fortunate to work with these unbelievable actors. I cried a number of occasions throughout the learn and… nicely, I’m proper now desirous about it. This episode may be very private to me, and simply… wow. Grateful. — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) December 6, 2019

Additionally in December 2019, the See What’s Subsequent account from Netflix shared a primary look display for season 5.

In February 2020, we bought phrase that the writers had concluded writing each episode with the final day within the Lucifer writing room happening on February seventh, 2020. To mark the occasion, DB Woodside mentioned the next to mark the occasion:

“Right now was the final full day for the writers within the room. Please ensure that to flood their timelines w love & gratitude.”

Chris Rafferty mentioned the next:

“Closing day of the Lucifer Writers Room as we completed plotting our sequence finale. It hasn’t sunk in but as a result of we nonetheless have extra writing, capturing & modifying to do, however we celebrated this bittersweet day with numerous laughs & love”.

In March 2020, alongside the worldwide Coronavirus epidemic, it was revealed that Lucifer was one of many many exhibits at WBTV and Netflix that had been quickly postponed.

With half A due out in August 2020, all eyes are actually on when filming can begin once more on Lucifer season 5B.

In June 2020, we bought phrase that season 5b is ready to restart filming in Los Angeles, California in Mid-October 2020.

Lucifer Season 5 Episode Names

On the finish of August 2019, we bought phrase of the primary episode identify and who’s writing and directing. Over time, we slowly bought new episode identify drops courtesy of the Lucifer Writers account.

Episode 501 – “Actually Unhappy Satan Man” – Written by Jason Ning, Directed by Eagle Egilsson

Episode 502 – “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!” – Written by Ildy Modrovich, Directed by Sherwin Shilati

Episode 503 – “!Diablo!” – Written by Mike Coats, Directed by Claudia Yarny

Episode 504 – “It By no means Ends Properly for the Hen” – Aiyana White, Directed by Viet Nguyen

Episode 505 – “Detective Amenadiel” – Joe Henderson, Directed by Sam Hill

Episode 506 – “BluBallz” – Written by Jen Graham Imada, Directed by Richard Speight, Jr.

Episode 507 – “Our Mojo” – Written by Julia Fontana, Directed by Nathan Hope

Episode 508 – “Spoiler Alert” – Written by Chris Rafferty, Directed by Kevin Alejandro

Episode 509 – “Household Dinner” – Written by Joe Henderson and directed by Nathan Hope

Episode 510 – “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” – Written by Ildy Modrovich and directed by Sherwin Shilati.

Episode 511 -“Resting Satan Face” – Written by Mira Z. Barnum, Joshua Duckworth, and Richardo Lopez Jr.

Episode 512 – “Daniel Espinoza: Bare and Afraid” – Written by Mike Costa, directed by Greg Beeman

Episode 513 – “A Little Innocent Stalking” – Written by Julia Fontana & Jen Graham Imada and directed by Richard Speight, Jr.

Episode 514 – “Nothing Lasts Eternally” – Written by Chris Rafferty & directed by Lisa Demaine

Episode 515 – “Is This Actually How It’s Going to Finish?!” – Written by Jason Ning & directed by Ildy Modrovich

Episode 516 – “A Likelihood At a Blissful Ending” – Written by Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich & directed by Karen Gaviola

On March 12th, the Lucifer Writers account revealed the ultimate episode identify for season 5.

😳 An opportunity? An opportunity?!? @Ildymojo @Henderson_Joe we want higher than an opportunity proper now!!! 😈 pic.twitter.com/Np9q3Gwr0O — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) March 12, 2020

What to excepted from season 5 of Lucifer

Earlier than we get into spoiler territory for season 5, Netflix produced a unbelievable Lucifer recap for seasons 1 to three.

Earlier than we get into the story of season 5a, let’s simply recap the ultimate episode as there’s rather a lot to dive into.

The ultimate episode (episode ten – “Who’s da New King of Hell?”) sees Lucifer return residence to assist include hell, which is now spilling into Los Angeles. Chloe and Lucifer additionally reveal their love for one another (no shock there) with Lucifer saying, “his old flame was by no means Eve”.

All through the season, we’ve seen Chloe wrestle to return to phrases with the actual fact Lucifer has a demonic facet, which is why the introduction of Eve made sense.

Season 4 units up future seasons with the demons again residence in hell now, understanding that Lucifer by no means intends on returning residence.

The episode closes with Lucifer saying his last goodbye to Chloe as he returns residence, albeit hopefully solely quickly.

What we learn about Lucifer season 5 story

OK, let’s now transfer into the story for season 5.

The trailer (see above) reveals that Chloe is just not doing nicely after Lucifer departs. She’s in a downward spiral however Lucifer quickly returns (or so it appears).

It’s then revealed that Lucifer is performing in a different way, however that’s as a result of he’s. The trailer then reveals that Lucifer is just not himself as a result of it’s his twin brother, Michael. Michael reveals he’s not solely come to Earth to exchange but in addition destroy Lucifer’s earlier life.

The trailer ends with the 2 brothers battling it out.

In July 2020, EW bought the unique first have a look at the upcoming noir episode. It’s set to be the fourth episode within the fifth season.

What number of episodes will there be in season 5 of Lucifer?

Initially, we have been instructed that Lucifer could be ten episodes last season however as of July 2019, we now know that Netflix has given an expanded order to the present.

It’s value noting that the sequence is confirmed to be break up into two halves, nonetheless. Half one will probably include eight episodes, with half two consisting of the identical quantity.

The sequence has been expanded to 16 episodes, that means we’ll have practically 16 hours value of recent content material come 2020.

#Lucifer Season 5 simply bought a HELL of rather a lot higher — and larger! We have added six extra hours, for a grand whole of 16 episodes! pic.twitter.com/HILzaacpsb — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

Will Lucifer return for season 6 on Netflix?

Up till the beginning of 2020, it was believed that season 5 was set to be the final for Lucifer on Netflix. Nonetheless, a number of developments have constructed up that means that we’re most likely going to get extra seasons post-season 5 on Netflix. Right here’s what we all know.

In February 2020, nonetheless, TV Line has reported that there have been ongoing talks between Netflix and Warner Bros. to maintain Lucifer going past the fifth season. This included the showrunners signing up for one more season and in March 2020, Tom Ellis signed on for more episodes.

Maybe the largest tease thus far is from DB Woodside who teased “a super-secret mission” for Netflix and Warner Brothers.

Appears like I’m doing an excellent secret mission for @netflix & @warnerbros that I’m not in a position to say something about. Besides that it’s tremendous cool. And an excellent secret. And I’m tremendous excited. Have I instructed you that it’s tremendous? pic.twitter.com/h7nfZOviEu — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) March 5, 2020

In April 2020, we bought phrase that the continued talks with Tom Ellis had broken down with a contract dispute between Warner and the principle actor. That was rectified in late Might 2020 when Tom Ellis officially signed on for another season of Lucifer.

On June 23rd, 2020 we lastly bought affirmation that season 6 of Lucifer goes to occur. It additionally confirms that this would be the last season.

As for once we’ll get extra particulars on season six, in late August 2020, Warner Brothers is ready to do a virtual fan event that features Lucifer in line with Selection.

In July 2020, we bought phrase that DB Woodside could be returning for season 6. In a Tweet the actor mentioned the next:

Blissful to announce that I can be returning to Lucifer for season 6. Moreover, I can be directing an episode for our last season. This is a wonderful solid. We stand by one another. We struggle for each other. So… let’s get to work.

We’ll be splitting every thing up about what we learn about season 6 as soon as season 5A has hit Netflix.

Different Lucifer Season 5 Information & Casting Bulletins

On September 23rd, 2019 one of many first supporting solid members was introduced. Matthew Bohrer has beforehand starred in supporting roles on Amazon’s Goliath, Common Hospital, Masters of Intercourse and Blockbuster.

First new casting announcement for #LuciferSeason5 with Matthew Bohrer (@MatthewBohrer) enjoying Donovan Glover. pic.twitter.com/9Pu9RrJKA9 — World Prime Development (@whatonnetflix) September 23, 2019

On October 11th, Brianne Davis who appeared in HISTORY Channel’s Six, Jarhead (2005) and Synchonicity (2015) has been solid in season 5 as Detective Dancer.

Casting information for #LuciferSeason5 !! Brianne Davis (@thebriannedavis) has been solid as Detective Dancer within the last season of the present! pic.twitter.com/9hFEWW85ew — World Prime Development (@whatonnetflix) October 11, 2019

On October 28th, it has been confirmed that the ultimate season of Lucifer will be split into two halves.

In November 2019, it was listed that Erin Cummings who has starred within the likes of Spartacus will play the function of Mandy in season 5.

Casting information for #luciferseason5 Erin Cummings who has starred in Spartacus will play the function of Mandy in season 5. pic.twitter.com/bw1PQrkjIi — World Prime Development (@whatonnetflix) November 10, 2019

On November 22nd, IMDb was up to date with one other solid announcement. Nashville’s Chaley Rose will function in season 5 as Future Web page.

Extra casting information for #LuciferSeason5 – Chaley Rose (@ChaleyRose) who has featured on Nashville will seem in season 5 as Future Web page. pic.twitter.com/SnF34Qv3bQ — World Prime Development (@whatonnetflix) November 22, 2019

In December 2019, Lucifer cameoed within the DC universe crossover Infinite Earths. You possibly can see his cameo within the clip under or you may look forward to Infinite Earths to hit Netflix. This has led to hypothesis that John Constantine may function in Netflix’s last season of the present. Tom Ellis mentioned in an interview it was a struggle to maintain his cameo a secret.

On January sixth, 2020 Entertaiworldtoptrendnt Weekly solely revealed that Dennis Haysbert can be becoming a member of the solid to play the function of God. This, in fact, implies Lucifer and his brother can be spending numerous time with their father within the last season.

On January 17th, 2020 we discovered that Catherine Dent will seem in season 5 as Dr. Alice Porter.

On January 21st, 2020 we discovered that Annie Funke will play the function of Sister Francine in episode 5.

In February 2020, Neil Gaiman took to Twitter to speak to numerous Lucifer followers who declare that the present was canceled due to The Sandman. Gaiman confirmed that this hearsay is fake.

It was introduced by Netflix once they rescued Lucifer that it will be ending on the finish of Season 5. This was nicely over a 12 months earlier than Netflix gained the public sale for Sandman. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2020

In Might 2020 we bought phrase that Allison McAtee could be starring as Elizabeth Newman in season 5 episode ten.

Casting information for #LuciferNetflix season 5! Allison McAtee (@AllisonMcAtee) has been connected to play the function of Elizabeth Newman. pic.twitter.com/ZPXCh6TT4p — World Prime Development (@whatonnetflix) May 1, 2020

For many who love assortment Lucifer on DVD. Season 4 was launched on blu-ray and DVD boxset on May 12th, 2020. For these in america, you may lease it through Netflix’s DVD.com platform.

In early June 2020, we bought phrase that Adam Korson would function in episode six of season 5.

New solid member for #LuciferSeason5! Adam Korson (@KorsonAdam) is ready to function in episode 6. His earlier credit embrace Seed, Actual Rob & Deal Me. pic.twitter.com/rt02jjoiXU — World Prime Development (@whatonnetflix) June 7, 2020

In mid-June 2020 we bought phrase of one other solid member becoming a member of season 5. Featured in episode six is Betsy Baker who has appeared in The Evil Useless, Sharp Objects. She’ll play the function of Sister Molly.

One other new solid member for #LuciferSeason5! Betsy Baker who has appeared in The Evil Useless, Sharp Objects and Hand of God is ready to function in episode 5 as Sister Molly. pic.twitter.com/XeVmEj4YWj — World Prime Development (@whatonnetflix) June 16, 2020

Additionally you will have missed from yesterday – Rob Benedict who featured in Supernatural is ready to visitor star in season 5 too! pic.twitter.com/pJrQpwE1dl — World Prime Development (@whatonnetflix) June 27, 2020

Are you wanting ahead to the discharge of Lucifer season 5? Tell us within the feedback down under.